Jasprit Bumrah: A Classic Case Of Team India's Workload Management Gone Horribly Wrong

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah |

One of the most talked about topics in Indian cricket over the last year has been the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and his availability for the ODI World Cup later this year in India.

Bumrah is India's No. 1 strike bowler and walks into any team in the world in any format when he is at full fitness levels.

The most penetrative and impactful bowler India has produced in the last 8-10 years with his wicket-taking ability and game-changing bowling.

The Gujarat speedster has been on the Indian cricketing horizon since 2013 when he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in 2013.

Since then, the Ahmedabad-born player has been a revelation, rocking the IPL with his stellar performances that played a major role in Mumbai Indians winning five IPL trophies.

Bumrah prone to injuries due to his bowling action

Bumrah's peculiar action generates tremendous amount of pace but also exerts a lot of load on his back as well, which has been the cause of his injuries over the years and the latest one from which he is recuperating.

Although, he is expected to be ready for the Ireland T20Is in August, there is real concern with regard to when exactly to play Bumrah and how much playing time to give him.

With all the focus being on the all-important World Cup in October-November, the Indian team management and selectors feel Bumrah's workload needs to be looked after very carefully.

FTP schedule and IPL impact

However, Bumrah's unavailability has triggered several hot conversations in recent times and the talks invariably revolve around the players' workload, the FTP schedule and ofcourse the impact of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There is no doubt that the Indian cricket team's punishing international schedule coupled with the slotting of the IPL in April-May leaves players with barely any breathing space.

Are there going to be drastic changes in the FTP schedule or India's international commitments in the next few years so as to manage bowlers' workload more effectively?

Perils of playing in the IPL

That's highly unlikely given the mad rush to utilize every little opportunity to monetize the game and capitalise on the Indian team's popularity at home and around the world.

There are zero chances of the IPL cutting down on its window. In fact, it's more likely that the IPL could even have two windows in one calendar year in the not-so-distant future given the scale of its expansion and growth.

So, the only way players like Bumrah can protect themselves from injuries and be available for the national team is if and only if they prioritise things.

Players have to decide for themselves where their loyalties lie. It's not as simple as it seems given the profile and stature of players vary and they make their priorities based on that.

For instance, a Bumrah could possibly afford not to play the IPL for a season in order to focus on playing for India at the World Cup. The same may not be true for a Mukesh Kumar or a Deepak Chahar.

Kapil Dev's thoughts

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev feels India would have wasted time on Bumrah if he does not feature in the World Cup semifinal/final for instance.

Kapil reiterated on the point being made in this article.

"God is kind, it's not as if I never got injured. But today, they are playing 10 months in a year. Give a benefit of doubt to that, but everybody has to look after themselves. IPL is a great thing but IPL can spoil you also. Because, a little bit of injuries and you will play in IPL. A little bit of injuries, you won't play for India. You would take a break. I'm being very open about it," said the legendary all-rounder.

So, ultimately it is the responsibility of the BCCI to get their priorities right when it comes to scheduling and the players will have to get their focus and loyalties right too.

Money can be a driving force but it shouldn't be blinding either. The likes of Bumrah and Co will have to give it some thought when they are down with injuries and missing out on playing for India.

