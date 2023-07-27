'We Hope He Plays Before The World Cup': Rohit Sharma Keen On Having Jasprit Bumrah For Marquee Event

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma hopes to have ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah's services for the 2023 World Cup, citing that his experience will be critical for them. With rumours floating around that Bumrah could be back for the T20I series against Ireland, Rohit has revealed that they are yet to decide on the same.

Bumrah hasn't played any cricket since September 2022 due to a back injury, ruling him out of T20 World Cup 2022, Test series against Australia, IPL 2023, and the 2023 World Test Championship final. Team India has missed the Ahmedabad-born cricketer significantly due to his brute pace and toe-crushing yorkers.

Ahead of the three-game ODI series, beginning against the West Indies on Thursday, Rohit stated that Bumrah's vast experience across formats makes him an asset; however, he doesn't expect the 29-year-old to return to match fitness instantly.

"The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important. Right now he’s coming from a serious injury and I’ve no idea if he’ll travel to Ireland because the team hasn’t been announced yet. If he gets to play then it’s good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feeling are some key components, which are missing. We’ll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment."

BCCI's latest update on Jasprit Bumrah:

On July 21st, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided an update on where Bumrah stands ahead of the future matches. The fast bowler is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is bowling with full intensity in the nets.

The NCA will also arrange a few practice matches and the BCCI's medical team will assess him after these games to make a final decision on international return.