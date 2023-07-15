WATCH: Virat Kohli Showcases His Cool Dance Moves During 1st Test vs West Indies

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is arguably one of the most animated cricketers in the world and hardly ceases to entertain the crowd, irrespective of his form with the bat. Kohli was spotted dancing on day 3 of the first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica as the players walked out for West Indies' second innings.

The incident occurred as Kohli was waiting for his teammates to step out on the field. The right-handed batter showcased some cool dance moves. FanCode, telecasting the matches, posted a caption, stating, 'Kohli reminding us all that it's Friday night, after all!'. It is precisely how the former Indian skipper behaved.

The 34-year-old had danced on the field on multiple occasions, notably during the 2019 tour of the Caribbean. The incident took place during the ODI series in the West Indies as Kohli shook a leg with Chris Gayle amid the rain-induced break.

Virat Kohli scores 76 before guiding one tamely to leg slip:

Meanwhile, Kohli contributed a patient 76 to India's mammoth total of 421 in the first of the two Tests against the West Indies. The 34-year-old added 110 and 49 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja, respectively, before Rahkeem Cornwell sent him back to the pavilion.

In the course, Kohli also crossed 8500 Test runs and brought up his third-slowest half-century, bringing it up off 149 balls. By scoring 421, India racked up a lead of 271. West Indies, who only managed 150 in their first innings, huffed and puffed their way to 130 in the second. As a result, they lost by an innings and 141 runs.

While Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 12 wickets in the game, Yashasvi Jaiswal earned the Player of the Match award for his 171.

