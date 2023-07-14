'Hatt Na Bhe***od': Yashasvi Jaiswal Heard Abusing West Indies Player on Stump Mic; (WATCH)

Young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal took to Test cricket like a fish to water, bringing up his maiden Test century on debut on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Dominica. Jaiswal looked as comfortable as a player, who was well-acquainted with the rigors of the game's longest format. Playing alongside two seasoned players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli certainly helped his confidence.

Fired up to not get bullied

Jaiswal, known for his composed demeanor, demonstrated that he wasn't going to tolerate any unfairness from the West Indies players. After completing his century, Jaiswal was overheard verbally abusing one of the opposition players in Hindi, although he refrained from mentioning the player's name. The incident unfolded shortly after Jaiswal reached his century and was captured on stump mic.

A video of the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, revealing Jaiswal's visible frustration after being obstructed by Kemar Roach while running between the wickets. Despite the interruption, Jaiswal ended the day's play unbeaten at 143, closing in on the impressive milestone of 150 runs.

During the third session on Day 2, Jaiswal, batting at 133, called for a single while Virat Kohli was at the non-striker's end. As the Indian pair completed the run, Jaiswal directed abusive language towards Kemar Roach, who had hindered his path during the run. This led to a brief exchange of words between Jaiswal and Kohli, with the former Indian captain responding with a wry smile.

Mature beyond his age

In a recent interview, Jaiswal shed light on a well-known incident involving a dispute with Ravi Teja, a South Zone batter, during a Duleep Trophy match. The situation escalated to the point where Ajinkya Rahane had to intervene to resolve the conflict.

During the interview, Jaiswal shared his perspective on the incident, stating that he would not remain silent if he faced sledging or if someone made derogatory comments about his family. This revealed his determination to stand up for himself in such situations.

Currently, Jaiswal is on track to potentially surpass Shikhar Dhawan's record of 187 runs as the Indian batter with the highest score on his Test debut. As he heads into Day 3 of the match against the West Indies, he aims to achieve this significant milestone.

