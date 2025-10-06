ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

Image: ICC/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, is in full swing, with eight teams competing for a place in the semifinals. The league stage has seen intense contests, showcasing the growing competitiveness of women’s cricket on the global stage.

As the tournament progresses, the points table reflects a mix of expected performances and surprising upsets. India has started strongly, asserting themselves at the top of the standings, while teams like Australia, England, and Bangladesh remain in contention, keeping the race for the semifinals wide open. South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan are working hard to climb the table and secure crucial wins in the remaining matches.

Image: X

Fans can expect more thrilling encounters as teams aim to gain momentum and improve their standing. The competition promises to be a showcase of skill, strategy, and determination, with each match influencing the path to the semifinals.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 continues to be a celebration of women’s cricket, providing fans with high-quality action and highlighting the growing talent pool across participating nations. Stay tuned as the tournament unfolds, with every match bringing fresh excitement and shaping the journey to the knockout stages.