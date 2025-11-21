 'Temporary Captain..': Rishabh Pant's Old Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Captaincy Debut In IND vs SA 2nd Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Temporary Captain..': Rishabh Pant's Old Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Captaincy Debut In IND vs SA 2nd Test

'Temporary Captain..': Rishabh Pant's Old Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Captaincy Debut In IND vs SA 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant will become the 38th player and only the second wicketkeeper to lead India when they take the field for the2nd Test against South Africa. Pant is standing-in for Shubman Gill who was ruled out with an injury. Given the ad-hoc basis of captaincy, an old video of him sledging Tim Paine has since gone viral again.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X |

Rishabh Pant will join MS Dhoni as only the second wicketkeeper to captain India in test cricket. With Shubman Gill ruled out, Pant was handed the reigns as India look to rescue the IND vs SA series following the debacle at Eden Gardens.

Given Pant's temporary elevation to captaincy, an old video of him sledging former Australian captain Tim Paine has since gone viral. Rishabh had famously made fun of the then Australian skipper during the 2018/19 tour. Paine was Australia captain for a couple years following Steve Smith's ban.

The incident happened during the 3rd Test at MCG in the 2018/19 series. Tim Paine had earlier tried to distract Pant by suggesting him to join the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL. The Indian keeper responded in style when Paine came to the crease.

"We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank? You don’t need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do, boy! Only, talking, talking!” Pant was heard saying on the stump mic.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Board To Consider Comprehensive Review Of Mutual Funds, Stock Brokers Rules On December 17
SEBI Board To Consider Comprehensive Review Of Mutual Funds, Stock Brokers Rules On December 17
Reformist Jews To Celebrate Their Centennial In India On November 23
Reformist Jews To Celebrate Their Centennial In India On November 23
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
Mumbai Metro Line 3 Must Hit 1.56 Million Riders Daily For Real Emission Cuts, IIT Study Finds
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar
Mumbai Crime News: Retired Railway Loco Pilot Killed After Argument In Ghatkopar

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Temporary Captain..': Rishabh Pant's Old Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Captaincy Debut In IND vs SA 2nd...

'Temporary Captain..': Rishabh Pant's Old Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Captaincy Debut In IND vs SA 2nd...

IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Vani Kapoor Wants To Do Well In The European Tour To Keep LA Olympics...

IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Vani Kapoor Wants To Do Well In The European Tour To Keep LA Olympics...

Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season

Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa Match? Check...

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa Match? Check...

Conquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday

Conquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday