'Temporary Captain..': Rishabh Pant's Old Video Goes Viral Ahead Of Captaincy Debut In IND vs SA 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant will join MS Dhoni as only the second wicketkeeper to captain India in test cricket. With Shubman Gill ruled out, Pant was handed the reigns as India look to rescue the IND vs SA series following the debacle at Eden Gardens.

Given Pant's temporary elevation to captaincy, an old video of him sledging former Australian captain Tim Paine has since gone viral. Rishabh had famously made fun of the then Australian skipper during the 2018/19 tour. Paine was Australia captain for a couple years following Steve Smith's ban.

The incident happened during the 3rd Test at MCG in the 2018/19 series. Tim Paine had earlier tried to distract Pant by suggesting him to join the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL. The Indian keeper responded in style when Paine came to the crease.

"We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank? You don’t need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do, boy! Only, talking, talking!” Pant was heard saying on the stump mic.