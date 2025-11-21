IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa Match? Check Guwahati Test Timings

Image Credits: X/BCCI

India will hope to bounce back from their insipid performance in Kolkata when they take on South Africa in the 2nd Test in Guwahati. With crucial WTC points on the line, a Rishabh Pant-led India side will hope to arrest their slide and avoid a series defeat. It will be the first ever Test match played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, making it India's 28th Test venue.

The toss is scheduled for 8.30 am, and the match will begin at 9 am, following the national anthems of both teams. The two captains will sign portraits of the stadium as part of the pre-match ceremony. A specially crafted gold coin created to mark the occasion will be presented to both skippers to mark the occasion.

India will be without Shubman Gill with the captain ruled out due to a neck spasm. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant will lead the side, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sai Sudharsan both likely to return to the India XI. Dhruv Jurel is expected to bat at 4, while Sudharsan's return could see Washington Sundar return to bat lower down the order.

IND vs SA Match timings

While the Eden Gardens test match kicked off at 9:30 Am, the 2nd Test will start earlier. This is to acclimatize to the Eastern India climate, with sun setting at 4:30 PM. The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati and begin at 9:00 AM IST. Toss is set t 8:30 AM IST. The IND vs SA 2nd Test will see the Tea Break taken first, followed by Lunch for the first time in Test cricket history.

India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming details

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa game in Guwahati will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.