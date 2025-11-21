 MSSA Throwball: Gokuldham Wins All Four Boys Titles And One Girls Title
HomeSportsMSSA Throwball: Gokuldham Wins All Four Boys Titles And One Girls Title

MSSA Throwball: Gokuldham Wins All Four Boys Titles And One Girls Title

The High School bags honours in U-16, U-14, U-12 & U-10 Boys categories and U-10 Girls category; Lokhandwala Foundation School wins U-16 and U-12 Girls title while Gopal Sharma won U-14 Girls title

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
Gokuldham High School won the MSSA U-14 Boys Throwball title on Friday. |

Gokuldham High School emerged as the standout performer, clinching titles in nearly every boys’ and girls’ category in the Dream Sports MSSA Throwball Tournament at Shishuvan Sports Complex, Matunga, on Friday.

In the U-16 Boys division, Gokuldham High School took top honours, followed by Lakshadham High School in second place and Yashodham High School in third. The U-16 Girls crown went to Lokhandwala Foundation School, with Rustomjee International School finishing runners-up and Kapol Vidyaniddhi in third.

The younger divisions also saw intense competition. Gopal Sharma International School claimed the U-14 Girls title, while Gokuldham High School added victories in the U-14 Boys, U-12 Boys, U-12 Girls, U-10 Boys, and U-10 Girls categories—underscoring their dominance across divisions.

Final standings:

U-16 Girls: 1. Lokhandwala Foundation School | 2. Rustomjee | 3. Kapol Vidyaniddhi

U-16 Boys: 1. Gokuldham High School | 2. Lakshadham High School | 3. Yashodham High School

U-14 Girls: 1. Gopal Sharma | 2. Lakshadham High School | 3. Lokhandwala Foundation School

U-14 Boys: 1. Gokuldham High School | 2. Arya Vidya Mandir | 3. Lakshadham High School

U-12 Girls: 1. Lokhandwala Foundation School | 2. Lakshadham High School | 3. Gokuldham High School

U-12 Boys: 1. Gokuldham High School | 2. Lakshadham High School | 3. St. Anne’s

U-10 Girls: 1. Gokuldham High School | 2. Lakshadham High School | 3. A.M. Naik

U-10 Boys: 1. Gokuldham High School | 2. Lakshadham High School | 3. Yashodham High School

