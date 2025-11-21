 Conquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsConquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday

Conquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday

Dombivli girl completes an open-water sea swim from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
A historic feat of grit and glory by Aanvi Shailesh Suvarna. |

In a breathtaking display of courage and endurance, 10-year-old Aanvi Shailesh Suvarna has successfully completed an open-water sea swim of 17 kilometres from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India—a feat that places her among the youngest swimmers in India to accomplish such a challenging long-distance sea route. What makes this achievement even more extraordinary is that she completed it on her 10th birthday.

Aanvi began her remarkable journey at 2:26 AM from Atal Setu and touched the final marker at the iconic Gateway of India at 5:11 AM, completing the tough open-sea route in an impressive 2 hours and 44 minutes.

A resident of Dombivli with roots in South Mangaluru, Aanvi has been undergoing rigorous training for months under the expert guidance of Coach Vilas Mane and Coach Ravi Navale at Yash Gymkhana. Their disciplined coaching and her unwavering determination shaped her into a confident, resilient young swimmer prepared to face the unpredictable challenges of the open sea.

Read Also
Mumbai: First-Year Medical Student Swims 36KM From Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Gateway To Raise...
article-image

As she reached the finish point at dawn, surrounded by her parents, coaches, and supporters, the atmosphere erupted with pride and emotion. The young swimmer, still adorned with her garland and pink swim cap, held her trophy with a radiant smile—creating a moment that captured the spirit of perseverance and youthful ambition.

FPJ Shorts
India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai
India Post Opens Service Desk At CSMT Aqua Line Metro Station In Mumbai
Maharashtra Clears Policy To Give Free Government Land For ESIC Hospitals, Boosting Worker Healthcare
Maharashtra Clears Policy To Give Free Government Land For ESIC Hospitals, Boosting Worker Healthcare
Kalyan Suicide Case: BJP Leaders Visit Family Of 22-Year-Old Arnava, Demand Swift Action In Train Assault Probe
Kalyan Suicide Case: BJP Leaders Visit Family Of 22-Year-Old Arnava, Demand Swift Action In Train Assault Probe
Rajasthan News: CBSE Finds Neerja Modi School Guilty In Class IV Student’s Alleged Suicide Case
Rajasthan News: CBSE Finds Neerja Modi School Guilty In Class IV Student’s Alleged Suicide Case

Her achievement has drawn admiration from seasoned swimmers, local residents, and sports enthusiasts across Maharashtra and beyond, many calling her an inspiration for young athletes across the nation.

Read Also
12-year-old with autism receives 'Stree Samman Award' after record- setting swim from Sea Link to...
article-image

Aanvi’s accomplishment stands as a shining example of what dedication, discipline, and immense self-belief can achieve. At just 10 years old, she has proven that age is no barrier when passion leads the way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Vani Kapoor Wants To Do Well In The European Tour To Keep LA Olympics...

IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Vani Kapoor Wants To Do Well In The European Tour To Keep LA Olympics...

Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season

Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa Match? Check...

IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa Match? Check...

Conquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday

Conquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday

MSSA Throwball: Gokuldham Wins All Four Boys Titles And One Girls Title

MSSA Throwball: Gokuldham Wins All Four Boys Titles And One Girls Title