Conquering Sea: 10-Year-Old Aanvi Suvarna Conquers 17 km Sea Swim On Her Birthday

A historic feat of grit and glory by Aanvi Shailesh Suvarna.

In a breathtaking display of courage and endurance, 10-year-old Aanvi Shailesh Suvarna has successfully completed an open-water sea swim of 17 kilometres from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India—a feat that places her among the youngest swimmers in India to accomplish such a challenging long-distance sea route. What makes this achievement even more extraordinary is that she completed it on her 10th birthday.

Aanvi began her remarkable journey at 2:26 AM from Atal Setu and touched the final marker at the iconic Gateway of India at 5:11 AM, completing the tough open-sea route in an impressive 2 hours and 44 minutes.

A resident of Dombivli with roots in South Mangaluru, Aanvi has been undergoing rigorous training for months under the expert guidance of Coach Vilas Mane and Coach Ravi Navale at Yash Gymkhana. Their disciplined coaching and her unwavering determination shaped her into a confident, resilient young swimmer prepared to face the unpredictable challenges of the open sea.

As she reached the finish point at dawn, surrounded by her parents, coaches, and supporters, the atmosphere erupted with pride and emotion. The young swimmer, still adorned with her garland and pink swim cap, held her trophy with a radiant smile—creating a moment that captured the spirit of perseverance and youthful ambition.

Her achievement has drawn admiration from seasoned swimmers, local residents, and sports enthusiasts across Maharashtra and beyond, many calling her an inspiration for young athletes across the nation.

Aanvi’s accomplishment stands as a shining example of what dedication, discipline, and immense self-belief can achieve. At just 10 years old, she has proven that age is no barrier when passion leads the way.