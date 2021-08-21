12-year-old with autism receives 'Stree Samman Award' after record- setting swim from Sea Link to Gateway of India

A 12-year-old girl Jiya Rai who has autism, earlier this year created history by swimming the distance from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36 Km in 8 hrs 40 minutes on February 17.

She is a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and dedicated the swimming achievement to raise awareness about autism.

For her groundbreaking achievement she was presented with the 'Stree Samman Award' by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Jiya Rai is a student of the Navy Children School in Mumbai and is the daughter of Madan Rai, MC-AT-ARMS II of INS Kunjali.

The swimming event was conducted under observation of Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of Swimming Federation of India. The event was also associated with FIT India Movement by Ministry of Youth and Sports Affair. Rai was felicitated with a trophy by Zarir N Baliwala, President of Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA).

She earlier successfully attained her swimming feat from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India, a distance of 14 Km in 3 hrs 27minutes and 30 sec on Feb 15 last year. For which she marked her name in world record as the first child with a disability to swim 14 kilometres in open water.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:50 PM IST