Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Two More Arrested, Alleged Connections to Gang Revealed

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

In the case of firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence, the crime branch has arrested two more persons from Punjab for allegedly supplying a weapon and live rounds to the accused Sagar Pal, 21, and Vicky Gupta, 24. The arrested persons – Sonu Chander, 37, and Anuj Thapan, 32 – were brought to Mumbai via airplane on Thursday night and will be presented in court on Friday.

The police said Thapan, a truck cleaner, has a criminal record and connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Chander and Thapan allegedly communicated with Pal and Gupta via mobile phone. They arrived in Panvel on March 15 and delivered weapons to Pal and Gupta.

Details of Weapons Exchange and Investigation Progress In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

The crime branch informed the Esplanade court that the accused were instructed to fire 40 rounds but only discharged five rounds. Chander and Thapan received 40 rounds but delivered only 38 rounds to Pal and Gupta, who were presented before the metropolitan court after their previous remand ended on Thursday.

The crime branch sought a four-day remand to investigate who provided financial support and weapons, and what motivated the firing. The accused’s advocate opposed police custody and argued that the accused cooperated in recovering the weapons. Additional Chief Metropolitan judge LS Pathan extended the custody until April 29.

Details of Accused's Attempts To Evade Capture Revealed In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

The court was informed that the accused changed clothes and shoes three times while fleeing to Surat, attempting to mislead the cops. Footage revealed they purchased a helmet to conceal their identity. They had three mobile phones; one was recovered by the police, while efforts are underway to recover the other two. The accused maintained contact with a third person via the internet with their mobile phone. Data retrieved from the recovered mobile provided evidence of active involvement.

Public prosecutor argued that Pal and Gupta had no personal enmity towards the actor and reportedly had connections in Bihar, Rajasthan and Haryana. Nine persons have been questioned, and further investigation will determine if more weapons were acquired.

The Delhi police are currently stationed in Mumbai and will interrogate the accused again whether Bishnoi is planning to carry out any other such incident.