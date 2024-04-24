Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Delhi Police Interrogates Arrested Accused Vicky Gupta & Sagar Pal For Three Hours

Representative Image | PTI

The Delhi police team interrogated both the accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, arrested in the firing case at actor Salman Khan's house. The Delhi police officer interrogated both the accused for about three hours.

The responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house was taken by Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, and there are several cases registered against the Bishnoi gang in Delhi. In this regard, the Delhi Police wants to know how the arrested accused, Gupta and Pal, came in contact with both members of the Bishnoi gang.

Delhi Police Probes Alleged Gang Links In Salman Khan House Firing Case

The officers of Delhi police also want to know from both the accused whether gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is planning to carry out any such incident.

A team of Delhi Police arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday and interrogated these two suspects for about 3 hours in the custody of the Crime Branch. Sources said that after questioning the two suspects, the Delhi Police is currently stationed in Mumbai and will interrogate them again on Thursday if the opportunity arises.

Quick Arrest And Weapon Recovery In The Case

On the morning of April 14th, Gupta and Pal fled after firing outside Salman Khan's house. The Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended them within 48 hours from Bhuj, Gujarat. The weapons used in the shootings were thrown into the Tapi River in Surat, which the Crime Branch retrieved by searching the river.

The police custody of both the arrested accused is ending on Thursday. A crime branch official said that the police will request the court to extend the custody of both of them.