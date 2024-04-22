Salman Khan Residence Firing: Actor To Move To Panvel Farmhouse Permanently? Here's What We Know

Days after the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai, it has been reported that the superstar is 'seriously considering' moving to his Panvel farmhouse 'permanently'. On April 14 (Sunday), five rounds were fired outside Salman's Galaxy Apartment, leaving not only his family members but the entire film fraternity shocked.

According to Zoom, Salman's close friend has said that the actor might shift permanently to Panvel.

"Bhai as it is spends a lot of time on his farm. He loves being there. It is also close to his Bigg Boss shooting location. With his safety in the city being seriously jeopardised, Bhai is looking at moving to his farmhouse in Panvel permanently," the portal quoted Salman's friend.

However, Salman has not reacted to the reports yet.

Meanwhile, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that it was just a "trailer".

Security has now been heightened outside Salman's residence along with the Y+ security that the actor has already been provided by the Maharashtra Police. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too was seen personally visiting the actor's residence a couple of days after the attack, and he ensured the Khan-daan that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Meanwhile, Salman seems to be unfazed by the attack as he was recently seen jetting off to Dubai and returning from there after a mega event. His father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan too stated that the attack was carried out to "gain publicity".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently announced his next film with AR Murugadoss on the auspicious occasion of Eid, which is titled Sikandar. Details on the film are awaited including the rest of the star cast. He was last seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger.