Sonam's Marilyn Monroe Moment To Janhvi's Morticia Addams Goth: Bollywood Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Want To Copy

Halloween season is here, and it’s the perfect time to revisit some of Bollywood’s most iconic costume moments. From Sonam Kapoor’s vintage Marilyn Monroe glamour to Janhvi Kapoor’s gothic Morticia Addams makeover, these star-studded looks from past years continue to serve as the ultimate Halloween mood board.

So, if you’re planning to dress up this year, here’s how you can recreate these unforgettable celebrity-inspired outfits with your own twist.

Janhvi Kapoor as Morticia Addams

If Halloween had a queen, Janhvi Kapoor would wear the crown. Her Morticia Addams-inspired look was pure gothic elegance. To channel her spooky glamour, pick a long, fitted black gown; lace or velvet is your best bet. Keep your makeup pale and moody with dark, smoky eyes and deep burgundy lips. Straight, jet-black hair seals the look. Bonus tip: carry a single red rose for that extra Addams family drama.

Ananya Panday as Poo

For a fun and flirty twist, Ananya Panday brought back everyone’s favourite diva, Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If you want to go all-out Y2K glam, pair a pink crop top with a chic skirt, chunky heels, and oversized sunglasses. Accessorise with glitzy jewellery, glossy lips, and your sassiest attitude — because what would Poo do? She'd own it.

Katrina Kaif as Harley Quinn

Katrina Kaif went full throttle with her Harley Quinn-inspired chaos-meets-charm look. Recreate her outfit with denim shorts, a pink top, and a see-through jacket decorated with colourful fringes. Don't forget the dramatic blue and pink eyeshadow combo and twin pigtails (temporary colour spray will do the trick). Add a "Puddin" necklace or a mini baseball bat for that finishing touch of mischief.

Shanaya Kapoor as Mia Thermopolis

Want something simple and sweet? Shanaya Kapoor’s princess transformation as Mia Thermopolis is perfect. Slip into a white or blue dress, pop on a tiara, and keep your makeup fresh and dewy. Add a dash of shimmer to glow like royalty, because even Halloween deserves a little fairytale moment.

Sonam Kapoor as Marilyn Monroe

For the ultimate old-Hollywood elegance, Sonam Kapoor’s take on Marilyn Monroe is your go-to. Swap the classic white dress for a sleek black turtleneck gown cinched at the waist, add bold red lipstick, and wing that eyeliner. Finish with soft curls and a confident smile, and you've got timeless glamour wrapped up in one iconic look.