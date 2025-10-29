Halloween 2025: Why Do People Celebrate This Spooky Festival? Here's The Story Behind It

Halloween 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

The spooky season is officially here! Halloween is one of the most anticipated celebrations worldwide. It has developed into a well-known festival full of costumes, trick-or-treating, and joyous get-togethers, with roots in ancient Celtic customs, especially the festival of Samhain. From haunted houses and pumpkin carving to costume parties and eerie decorations, Halloween offers a fun opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the celebration together. Keep reading to find out the date and the story behind celebrating this dead and darkness.

About Halloween 2025: Date and meaning

Halloween is a festival that is celebrated on October 31 every year. The word Halloween comes from "All Hallows' Eve," which means the evening before All Saints' Day. It is a Christian holiday that honours all saints. Over time, this religious event blended with old Celtic traditions, especially the ancient festival of Samhain, when people believed that spirits could visit the world of the living. Today, Halloween is mostly a fun and festive occasion. The spooky festival is now celebrated around the world as a day of fun, imagination, and community.

The story behind Halloween

Halloween has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marks the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter, considered the "dark half" of the year. This festival of Samhain was celebrated on November 1 in the region that is now Ireland, the UK, and northern France. The Celts believed that on the night before the new year began, the line between the world of the living and the realm of the dead thinned, allowing spirits, both good and evil, to roam the earth. To ward off malevolent spirits, they lit bonfires and wore costumes. With the expansion of the Roman Empire, their festivals like Feralia (a day for honouring the dead) and Pomona blended with Samhain customs that would eventually become Halloween.

Major Halloween celebrations

Halloween is mostly celebrated in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom. Ireland, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. The festival is also celebrated in France, Belgium, Sweden, and other nations.