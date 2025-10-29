7 Popular Enrique Iglesias Songs To Expect At Mumbai Concert Today

By: Rahul M | October 29, 2025
Perhaps Enrique’s most recognisable song, Hero is a heartfelt ballad that became an anthem of love and longing. Its emotional lyrics and passionate delivery made it a global hit
Bailamos. The song that introduced Enrique to international fame. A fiery mix of Latin and pop rhythms
A pop masterpiece with an infectious hook- “You can run, you can hide…”- this track became synonymous with early 2000s romance and remains a concert staple
Be With You. A Grammy-winning track blending dance-pop with Latin flair. Its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it one of his most loved club hits
Tonight I'm Loving You. A bold and modern dance-pop track that marked Enrique’s evolution into the EDM era
Subeme la Radio. The title translates to “Turn up the radio”. The song captures the feeling of heartbreak and wanting to drown the pain with music and dancing
“Ring My Bells” is another fan-favorite from Enrique Iglesias’ discography -sultry, smooth, and unmistakably him
