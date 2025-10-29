Malaika Arora Is Super Excited To Attend Enrique Iglesias Concert: Says, 'This Man Defined What Love Songs Felt Like'

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has joined the wave of excitement sweeping across Mumbai as pop sensation Enrique Iglesias returns to India after 13 years. Taking to Instagram, Malaika couldn’t contain her enthusiasm for the global music icon whose romantic hits once ruled every playlist.

“He defined what love songs felt like”

Sharing a story on her Instagram, Malaika wrote, “Wait tell me, you didn’t grow up with Enrique Iglesias on every playlist? Hero, Bailamos, Escape- this man defined what love songs used to feel like. And now he’s coming back after 13 years. Wow, 13 years!”

Her nostalgic post instantly struck a chord with fans who fondly remembered the era when Enrique’s music became synonymous with romance and passion. Known for her love of music and dance, Malaika’s expressions in the video reflected pure excitement, reminding fans how deeply the singer’s songs had once shaped an entire generation’s idea of love.

Enrique Iglesias live in Mumbai after 13 years

The Grammy Award-winning artist is set to perform live at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC, Mumbai, on October 29 and 30, marking his long-awaited return to Indian shores. Best known for timeless hits like Hero, Bailamos, Escape, and Addicted, Enrique’s concert promises an unforgettable night of nostalgia, rhythm, and high-energy performances.

Organisers have reportedly gone all out to ensure fans have a seamless experience, from premium sound setups to comfortable viewing zones. With thousands of attendees expected, the event is one of the most anticipated musical evenings of 2025

As Malaika’s post continues to trend, it’s clear that Enrique’s charm transcends generations. For many- celebrities and fans alike- his return isn’t just a concert; it’s the revival of an emotional connection to music that once defined love itself.