Enrique Iglesias Fans, Do NOT Carry These Items To Successfully Make It Beyond Security Check

Global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is back in India after more than a decade, and excitement is soaring among his fans. The Grammy Award-winning artist, known for timeless hits like Hero, Bailamos, Escape, and Addicted, will perform live at MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), on October 29 and 30, 2025. His return marks his first concert in India since 2012- a long-awaited musical comeback that’s set to light up Mumbai’s skyline.

Enrique Iglesias’ India tour has been one of the most anticipated music events of the year. After tickets for his first Mumbai concert sold out in record time, organisers announced a second show due to overwhelming demand. The pop icon’s comeback underlines his unmatched popularity among Indian fans who’ve grown up dancing to his chart-toppers and love ballads.

To maintain safety and crowd discipline, organisers have released a comprehensive list of restricted items. Fans are not allowed to bring umbrellas, outside food or beverages, coins, unsealed cigarette packets, lighters, vapes, cans, animals, alcohol, sharp objects, helmets, or bags larger than A4 size (30 cm x 18 cm). Additionally, professional cameras, drones, tablets, laptops, signages, banners, skateboards, and shade shelters are strictly prohibited.

These measures are aimed at ensuring smooth entry and safety throughout the concert. Fans are urged to cooperate with on-ground security personnel and arrive early to avoid delays.

Organisers have gone the extra mile to ensure a safe and smooth experience for attendees. Given Mumbai’s unpredictable weather, the concert grounds have been specially levelled to prevent waterlogging, and ponchos will be distributed in case of rain. Fans are also encouraged to bring their own raincoats. These measures reflect the detailed preparations made to make the event comfortable for all, regardless of the weather.