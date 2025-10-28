Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: From Permits To Rains, Most Common Concerns Expressed Online By Fans Attending

Global pop icon Enrique Iglesias is set to make his grand return to India after 13 years, with two back-to-back concerts scheduled in Mumbai on October 29 and 30. The anticipation is palpable- fans across the country have been flooding social media with excitement, but also with a growing list of concerns.

Rain worries loom large over concert plans

While the city gears up to welcome the “Hero” hitmaker, Mumbai’s unpredictable weather has become a major talking point. Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha have already lashed parts of the city, leaving concertgoers worried about potential disruptions.

“I’ve been waiting years to see Enrique live, but the rains are really making me anxious,” wrote one user. Another fan asked in the comment section of the organisers post, “What’s the contingency plan for rain?”

Though the organisers have not yet issued an official statement about weather-related plans, fans are hoping that rain or shine, the show will go on.

Questions over entry timings and restrictions

Apart from the weather, entry rules and gate timings have sparked discussions online. In a now-deleted social media post, organisers mentioned that VIP gates would open at 2 p.m., a detail that left many surprised. “VIP gates opening at 2 p.m. is insane! That’s way too early, especially if the concert starts in the evening,” one user complained.

However, The District Zomato team confirmed to the FPJ that the gates will be opening at 2:00 pm to ensure there's no bottleneck at the time of entry. This way, fans have enough time to sort parking, checkout food, merch corners and move to their respective areas of the ground before the concert begins.

Others have been seeking clarification on security protocols, asking questions like, “Are we allowed to bring power banks inside?” and “Will there be charging stations available?”

Excitement still runs high

Despite the concerns, enthusiasm for Enrique’s long-awaited performance remains undiminished. Fans are eagerly sharing playlists, outfit ideas, and memories from his 2012 India tour.