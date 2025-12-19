Gifts That Sleigh: The Luxe Christmas Gift Edit

Tis the season for festive gifting pressure—but consider this your shortcut. From Secret Santa swaps at work to celebrations at home, this thoughtful Christmas edit brings together indulgent and on-trend picks. Whether you’re shopping for scent lovers, foodies, fashionistas or the host who has it all, these gifts are designed to land—and make the season merry.

Whether it's for Secret Santa at work or celebrations at home, 'tis the season of gifting pressure—but consider this your shortcut. From iconic fragrances and artisanal chocolates to statement accessories and festive keepsakes, we all like gifts that land and make the season merry. Whether you’re shopping for scent lovers, foodies, fashionistas, or the host who has it all, our curated luxury edit has something for everyone.

SCENT-SATIONAL GIFTS

Kilian Paris

A luxurious perfume and body mist layering set made for festive nights and extra-special gifting.

Price: Rs 25,245

Tom Ford

For those who appreciate fragrance as a statement, the signature Black Orchid Parfum Collection pairs a bold new parfum with an elegant, purse-sized travel spray.

Price: Rs 12,900

Diptyque

Diptyque’s 2025 holiday collection is the fastest way to become holiday-ready—gift from their gorgeous candles or cult-favourite fragrances.

Price: Rs 9,560

Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice

Manam

Manam Chocolate’s Holiday Edit 2025 is a limited-edition box that packs signature barks, holiday bonbon specials, holiday bakes, and lots more.

Price: from Rs 1,425 to Rs 9,775

Woodford Reserve

Gift the spirit of the season—ideal for cocktails or a holiday toast.

Price: Rs 7,500

Dom Perignon 2015

Timeless, celebratory and effortlessly chic, a vintage bottle of Dom Perignon is the kind of gift that elevates every table and toast.

Price: Rs 23,350 at Delhi duty free

Accessories That Slay

Ferragamo

Ferragamo’s Gancini cufflinks in lapis lazuli are a thoughtful gift for the style-conscious man.

Price: Rs 30,000

Gucci

Gucci Play watch, with its six colourful ceramic bezels, is a gift that will bring playful luxury to every wrist.

Price on request

Nappa Dori

A thoughtful gift for watch lovers, Nappa Dori’s Watch Winder is a perfect gift for turning watch care into a refined ritual.

Price: Rs 48,000

Aldo

It’s the year of bag charms—so gift one that’s right on trend.

Price: 14,999

Décor Drama

Swarovski

A joyful festive keepsake, the Holiday Cheers Santa Story Set is a sparkling celebration of festive cheer and a must-have Christmas ornament.

Price: Rs 90,000

collektklove

Handcrafted ornaments—a Gingerbread Cookie, Pinecone, Reindeer and Horse—showcasing Collektklove’s signature jade green and pink, capture the nostalgia and joy of the season. A festive keepsake and a gift to be cherished for many Christmases to come.

Price: Rs 15,000