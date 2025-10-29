Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Best Ways To Reach MMRDA Grounds BKC; Check Complete Travel Guide

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert |

The King of Latin Pop is back, and Mumbai is ready to dance the night away! Enrique Iglesias is returning to India after 13 years with his much-awaited The Final Chapter Tour, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Scheduled for October 29 and 30, 2025, the Grammy-winning superstar will set the stage ablaze at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the same venue where he performed two decades ago.

With thousands of fans expected to attend from across the city and beyond, reaching the venue smoothly will be crucial. Whether you’re travelling by metro, train, bus, cab, or auto, here's your detailed travel guide to make your concert experience hassle-free.

How to reach MMRDA Grounds BKC for Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert

By Metro

The most convenient way to reach the venue is via the BKC Metro Station (Aqua Line 3). This station is just a short walk away from the MMRDA Grounds. According to the alert on the app, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has announced extended metro hours on both concert days.

Last metro timings (Oct 29 & 30):

From Aarey/BKC to Cuffe Parade: 11:42 PM & 12:00 AM

From Cuffe Parade/BKC to Aarey: 11:33 PM & 12:07 AM

While there is no official confirmation, taking the metro to reach MMRD Grounds is advisable. While coming back, you can always take cabs or trains.

By Local Train

If you’re taking Mumbai's lifeline, the local train, here are your nearest stations:

Kurla Station (Central Line): It's just 3 km from the venue. Take an auto or cab; travel time is around 7–10 minutes.

Bandra Station (Western Line): It's just 5 km from MMRDA Grounds. A quick 10-minute cab or auto ride will get you there.

Fans commuting from Navi Mumbai or far from the venue can take local trains as an affordable and safe option.

By Bus

Several BEST buses connect Bandra and Kurla to BKC.

Kurla Station: Bus No. 303 takes about 15–20 minutes.

Bandra Station: Multiple buses run frequently, taking around 30 minutes depending on traffic.

While bus services are advised around MMRD Grounds, taking a bus directly from your area is a difficult task. Additionally, bus rides to the venue are time-consuming.

By Car or Taxi

If you’re driving or taking a cab, plan to leave early, as traffic in and around BKC gets heavy during major events.

Parking: Limited on-site parking is available, but pre-booking through the event organisers is highly recommended. Public transport remains the easiest option.

Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert |

From Mumbai Airport

If you’re flying in for the concert:

Distance: 6–7 km from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Travel Time: Around 20–30 minutes by cab, depending on traffic.

Venue Address

MMRDA Grounds, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Kalina, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Show Time: 6:30 PM IST

Gates Open: 4:00 PM IST

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or catching Enrique live for the first time, reaching the MMRDA Grounds is simple with the right planning. So, charge your phones, grab your tickets, and get ready to sway to 'Hero' and 'Bailamos' under the Mumbai sky!