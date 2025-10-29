Sreeleela Dazzles In Traditional Kanjeevaram Half Saree At KGF Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda’s Wedding

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 29, 2025

Telugu and Kannada actress Sreeleela turned heads with her stunning traditional look as she attended the wedding of KGF cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and Nikitha

Sreeleela opted for a custom-made Kanjeevaram half saree designed by Bhargavi Kunam. The rich silk attire reflected classic South Indian craftsmanship and grace

The skirt was adorned with gold and silver zari circular motifs, showcasing intricate weaving techniques

The actress paired her skirt with an embellished blouse and a georgette dupatta detailed with zari embroidery and intricate borders

To accentuate her waist, Sreeleela styled her drape with a bejewelled kamarbandh, lending the outfit a structured and regal appeal

Her accessories included a statement necklace, maangteeka, traditional jhumkas, and stacked bangles, perfectly balancing the richness of her outfit

Keeping the focus on her attire, Sreeleela wore her hair in a loose braid, a timeless South Indian hairstyle that exuded simplicity and grace

