Sreeleela Dazzles In Traditional Kanjeevaram Half Saree At KGF Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda’s Wedding

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 29, 2025
Telugu and Kannada actress Sreeleela turned heads with her stunning traditional look as she attended the wedding of KGF cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and Nikitha
Sreeleela opted for a custom-made Kanjeevaram half saree designed by Bhargavi Kunam. The rich silk attire reflected classic South Indian craftsmanship and grace
The skirt was adorned with gold and silver zari circular motifs, showcasing intricate weaving techniques
The actress paired her skirt with an embellished blouse and a georgette dupatta detailed with zari embroidery and intricate borders
To accentuate her waist, Sreeleela styled her drape with a bejewelled kamarbandh, lending the outfit a structured and regal appeal
Her accessories included a statement necklace, maangteeka, traditional jhumkas, and stacked bangles, perfectly balancing the richness of her outfit
Keeping the focus on her attire, Sreeleela wore her hair in a loose braid, a timeless South Indian hairstyle that exuded simplicity and grace
