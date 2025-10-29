Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai: OG Angoori Bhabhi Shilpa Shinde Set To Replace Shubhangi Atre In The Show?

Shilpa Shinde / Shubhangi Atre

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai started in 2015, and it starred Shilpa Shinde as one of the female leads. She played the role of Angoori Bhabhi, and the show gave her a lot of fame. However, in 2016, she left the show due to issues with the makers and the channel, and Shubhangi Atre replaced her. But now, according to a report in Bombay Times, Shilpa might replace Shubhangi in the show.

A source said, “Yes, there are talks for Shilpa to return as Angoori Bhabhi and everyone is hoping the deal materializes soon. The decision was made as everyone feels the show needs a revival. After running successfully for a decade, the channel wants to introduce new elements and characters to refresh Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.”

“A new set is being built, and viewers can expect major changes in the storyline. The makers plan to begin shooting for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 by mid-December," added the source.

After her exit from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shilpa has not done any fiction TV show as a lead. She was seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 (winner), Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In 2023, she did an extended cameo in the show Maddam Sir.

We are sure fans of Shilpa, who were missing her as Angoori Bhabhi, will be very happy to read this report about her making a comeback in the show.

While talking to BT about why she is not working, Shilpa had earlier stated, “It’s not that I don’t want to work, but I should get an offer that truly excites me. There’s a common belief that once you step away from the screen, you are finished. However, by the grace of God, that hasn’t happened to me."

"As an actor, I feel fortunate not to have an expiry date, and that’s because I’m content with what I’ve done and don’t panic. I want to be selective about my work, and for that, patience is key. Some people take up any project that comes their way, but as an artiste, main khud ko khatam kyun karoon by accepting everything offered to me," the actress added.