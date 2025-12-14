Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Shah Rukh Khan To John Abraham To Kareena Kapoor, Celebs To Join Football Legend's Visit

Lionel Messi | Instagram/IFFI

Lionel Messi kickstarted his much-anticipated 'GOAT India Tour 2025' with a visit to Kolkata on December 13. The football icon is scheduled to travel to Mumbai on December 14, followed by a stop in New Delhi on December 15. The Argentine legend's India visit is expected to be attended by several prominent Indian celebrities. Here’s a look at who all are likely to be present:

Shah Rukh Khan met and felicitated Lionel Messi during his Kolkata visit. The football icon also met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, later in Hyderabad. Messi received a grand welcome from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

In Mumbai, Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and John Abraham are expected to join the Argentine legend. According to Sporting News, a paddle game may also be organised, featuring cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar.

As per Filmfare's report, Kareen Kapoor is also expected to meet Messi in Mumbai. Many are speculating this since the actress is often seen discussing about her sons Taimur and Jeh being fond of Messi.

On December 15, Messi is scheduled to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. The GOAT India Tour will conclude with a celebrity match.

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 Full Schedule

December 13- Kolkata (10.30 am) & Hyderabad (7 pm)

December 14- Mumbai (5.30 pm)

December 15- Delhi (1 pm)

Lionel Messi India Visit: Mumbai Itinerary

Lionel Messi’s Mumbai visit is reportedly set to begin around 3:30 pm. He will visit the Cricket Club of India (CCI), where a Padel Cup will be organised in his honour. Following the event, a fashion show featuring Bollywood stars and a special masterclass for children are also scheduled.