Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades CONFIRM Engagement: What Is The Age Gap Between The Couple?

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades | Instagram

Arjun Rampal and his longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades have announced their engagement in the most casual way. But this has definitely left the internet buzzing. During a conversation on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Rampal confirmed, "We are engaged" when his partner said, "We are not married now, but who knows?" Amid the engagement announcement news, people wonder what is the age difference between the duo.

Read Also Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating –...

Arjun Rampal & Fiancé Gabriella Demetriades's Age Difference

Arjun Rampal was born on November 26, 1972, and is 53 years old. His fiancée, on the other hand, was born on April 8, 1987, and is 38 years old. This makes Arjun approximately 15 years older than his fiancée, Gabriella.

How Did Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Meet?

As per Bollywoodshaadis report, Arjun and Gabriella met each other through common friends. He said to HT, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are (sic)."

Who Is Arjun Rampal's First Wife?

Rampal was previously married to Mehr Jesia, with the couple tying the knot in 1998. They were blessed with two daughters, Mahika and Myra. After nearly 20 years of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2019. Mehr Jesia, a former Femina Miss India Universe, represented India at Miss Universe 1986. Born in Paris, she grew up and completed her studies in Mumbai.

Congratulating the couple on their engagement, Rhea dropped a sneak peek of their upcoming podcast, saying, "Congratulations to the coolest couple in town @gabriellademetriades @rampal72 ♥️♥️ (sic)."