 Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades CONFIRM Engagement: What Is The Age Gap Between The Couple?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades CONFIRM Engagement: What Is The Age Gap Between The Couple?

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades CONFIRM Engagement: What Is The Age Gap Between The Couple?

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades casually announced their engagement during a conversation on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast. When Gabriella remarked, "We are not married now, but who knows?" Rampal confirmed, "We are engaged."

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades | Instagram

Arjun Rampal and his longtime partner Gabriella Demetriades have announced their engagement in the most casual way. But this has definitely left the internet buzzing. During a conversation on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Rampal confirmed, "We are engaged" when his partner said, "We are not married now, but who knows?" Amid the engagement announcement news, people wonder what is the age difference between the duo.

Read Also
Arjun Rampal CONFIRMS Engagement With Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades After 6 Years Of Dating –...
article-image

Arjun Rampal & Fiancé Gabriella Demetriades's Age Difference

Arjun Rampal was born on November 26, 1972, and is 53 years old. His fiancée, on the other hand, was born on April 8, 1987, and is 38 years old. This makes Arjun approximately 15 years older than his fiancée, Gabriella.

How Did Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Meet?

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To Enter ₹ 300 Crore Club
Cyber Cell Reaches Out To Senior Citizens To Bust ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud In Mumbai
Cyber Cell Reaches Out To Senior Citizens To Bust ‘Digital Arrest’ Fraud In Mumbai
New Income Tax Act Brings Big Changes, New ITR Forms To Come Before FY28
New Income Tax Act Brings Big Changes, New ITR Forms To Come Before FY28
Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical Issues; Details Here
Delhi University Exam Chaos: Some Question Papers Fail To Reach Several Centres Due To Logistical Issues; Details Here

As per Bollywoodshaadis report, Arjun and Gabriella met each other through common friends. He said to HT, "We met through common friends. So, what can I say? That she stalked me? Wishful thinking that, buddy! It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are (sic)."

Who Is Arjun Rampal's First Wife?

Rampal was previously married to Mehr Jesia, with the couple tying the knot in 1998. They were blessed with two daughters, Mahika and Myra. After nearly 20 years of marriage, they filed for divorce in 2019. Mehr Jesia, a former Femina Miss India Universe, represented India at Miss Universe 1986. Born in Paris, she grew up and completed her studies in Mumbai.

Congratulating the couple on their engagement, Rhea dropped a sneak peek of their upcoming podcast, saying, "Congratulations to the coolest couple in town @gabriellademetriades @rampal72 ♥️♥️ (sic)."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees 63% Rise On 2nd Saturday, Set To...

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades CONFIRM Engagement: What Is The Age Gap Between The Couple?

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades CONFIRM Engagement: What Is The Age Gap Between The Couple?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 14: Kiara & Abir Get Engaged, But Manisha...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 14: Kiara & Abir Get Engaged, But Manisha...

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Shah Rukh Khan To John Abraham To Kareena Kapoor, Celebs To Join...

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Shah Rukh Khan To John Abraham To Kareena Kapoor, Celebs To Join...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 14: Anupama Comes Face-to-Face With Parag & Rajni As Shocking...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 14: Anupama Comes Face-to-Face With Parag & Rajni As Shocking...