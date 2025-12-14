 The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

The film is based on themes of corruption, greed, loyalty, and moral ambiguity. With a compelling storyline, a strong creative team, and the return of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together, The Rip promises to be an engaging watch for fans of crime dramas and intense thrillers.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
The Rip OTT Release Date |

The upcoming crime thriller The Rip has quickly become one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases, mainly because it reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. It is one of the most celebrated actor duos in modern cinema. Known for their powerful on-screen chemistry and collaborative projects, the duo’s latest film has already created significant buzz among global audiences eagerly awaiting its OTT release. The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting January 16, 2026.

The Rip: Streaming details

The film is based on themes of corruption, greed, loyalty, and moral ambiguity. With a compelling storyline, a strong creative team, and the return of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together, The Rip promises to be an engaging watch for fans of crime dramas and intense thrillers. Until the official release date and platform are announced, audiences can look forward to updates from the makers as anticipation continues to build around this much-awaited film.

Plot overview

FPJ Shorts
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Mumbai: Police Urge Fans Without Tickets To Avoid Wankhede Area During Lionel Messi Event
Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo
Deepika Padukone Switches To Holiday Mode In ₹1.26 Lakh Dress-Sneaker Combo
'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's Mumbai Tour
'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's Mumbai Tour

The Rip revolves around a gritty, high-stakes crime narrative that delves into loyalty, ambition, and the moral cost of power. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, early reports suggest the film explores the darker side of human relationships against a tense, fast-paced backdrop. Both Affleck and Damon are expected to deliver intense performances, portraying characters layered with internal conflict and emotional depth.

Read Also
Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?
article-image

Cast and characters

The film Ben Affleck as JD Byrne, Matt Damon as Dane Dumars, Lina Esco as Jackie Velez, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kyle Chandler, Lina Esco as Jackie Velez, and Néstor Carbonell, among others. It is directed and has a screenplay by Joe Carnahan. Ben Affleck, Dani Bernfeld, Luciana Barroso, and Matt Damon under the banner of Artists Equity. Clinton Shorter has composed the music of the film.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...

'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...

Kareena Kapoor Khan Set To Meet Football Legend Lionel Messi In Mumbai, Sons Taimur & Jeh Flaunt...

Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?

Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?

CID 2 Last Episode To Air Today? Fans Await Season Finale As CID 3 Buzz Begins

CID 2 Last Episode To Air Today? Fans Await Season Finale As CID 3 Buzz Begins