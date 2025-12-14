The Rip OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Film

The Rip OTT Release Date |

The upcoming crime thriller The Rip has quickly become one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases, mainly because it reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. It is one of the most celebrated actor duos in modern cinema. Known for their powerful on-screen chemistry and collaborative projects, the duo’s latest film has already created significant buzz among global audiences eagerly awaiting its OTT release. The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting January 16, 2026.

The Rip: Streaming details

The film is based on themes of corruption, greed, loyalty, and moral ambiguity. With a compelling storyline, a strong creative team, and the return of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon together, The Rip promises to be an engaging watch for fans of crime dramas and intense thrillers. Until the official release date and platform are announced, audiences can look forward to updates from the makers as anticipation continues to build around this much-awaited film.

Here’s a peek at what’s next on Netflix in January! pic.twitter.com/Apq1jpkAj9 — Netflix (@netflix) December 10, 2025

Plot overview

The Rip revolves around a gritty, high-stakes crime narrative that delves into loyalty, ambition, and the moral cost of power. While specific plot details are being kept under wraps, early reports suggest the film explores the darker side of human relationships against a tense, fast-paced backdrop. Both Affleck and Damon are expected to deliver intense performances, portraying characters layered with internal conflict and emotional depth.

Cast and characters

The film Ben Affleck as JD Byrne, Matt Damon as Dane Dumars, Lina Esco as Jackie Velez, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Kyle Chandler, Lina Esco as Jackie Velez, and Néstor Carbonell, among others. It is directed and has a screenplay by Joe Carnahan. Ben Affleck, Dani Bernfeld, Luciana Barroso, and Matt Damon under the banner of Artists Equity. Clinton Shorter has composed the music of the film.