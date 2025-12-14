 Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?
Haq OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's Film Online?



Sunanda Singh
Updated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
The much-anticipated film Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, has been generating strong buzz ever since its announcement. Known for choosing content-driven roles, both actors come together for the first time in this intense drama, making the project one of the most anticipated OTT releases. Fans eager to know when and where they can stream the film online finally have reasons to be excited. Haq is a courtroom drama which was released in theatres on November 7, 2025, and received positive reviews from critics.

Haq: Streaming details

Haq is set to stream on Netflix, starting from January 2, 2026. It is based on themes of faith vs. secular law, gender equality, women's rights, and personal identity. The film is inspired by India's landmark Shah Bano case. It emphasies a woman's struggle for support and dignity amidst societal and religious obstacles, showcasing the clash between individual convictions and constitutional liberties in contemporary India. The film is directed by Suparn Verma and written by Reshu Nath.

Plot overview

Haq narrates the tale of Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a homemaker whose attorney spouse, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi), leaves her and their children, ceases financial support, and divorces her through triple talaq, prompting her to pursue alimony in court and transforming her private battle into a significant national discussion regarding women's rights, religion, and justice in 1980s India, drawing inspiration from the actual Shah Bano case.

Cast and characters

The film features Emraan Hashmi as Adv. Mohammad Abbas Khan, Yami Gautam Dhar as Shazia Bano, Adv Mohd, Vartika Singh as Saira, Adv. Mohd. Abbas, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer Anwer, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Paridhi Sharma as Iram, S. M. Zaheer as Maulvi A.Q. Quazi, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R. N.Tripathi, and Anang Desai as Judge H. N. Vashishth, among others.

