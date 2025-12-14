Lionel Messi India Tour 2025: Ajay Devgn Waves To Fans At Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, Tiger Shroff Spotted – VIDEO

Football legend Lionel Messi arrived at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon, December 14, for his much-anticipated G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. This marks the third leg of the tour, following his appearances in Kolkata and Hyderabad on Saturday. Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul also accompanied the 38-year-old.

Bollywood Stars Spotted At Wankhede Stadium

Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to meet Messi. Among them, Ajay Devgn was spotted at the stadium with his son Yug and nephew, actor Aaman Devgan. The actor was seen waving to fans as excited crowds cheered, while Yug appeared thrilled to watch the football icon live.

Tiger Shroff was also spotted seated among the crowd, dressed in a brown sleeveless zipped jacket.

Sunil Chhetri Meets Lionel Messi

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri was also in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium, where he greeted Lionel Messi while wearing a special Messi No.10 jersey.

Soon after, fans erupted in cheers for Chhetri as he walked onto the turf, with chants of 'Chhetri, Chhetri' echoing across the stadium as he reached the centre.

On Sunday, a video of Messi's fans cheering for the Mumbai Police went viral on social media, a day after chaos erupted during the football icon's Kolkata appearance. Messi had to be whisked away from Salt Lake Stadium following security breaches, leaving fans aggrieved and triggering vandalism and protests.

The clip showed fans applauding police personnel, who were seen smiling as they received appreciation.

Apart from Bollywood celebrities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the event.