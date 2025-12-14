'I Think It's Very Unfortunate': Bhaichung Bhutia Reacts After Chaotic Scenes Mar Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour Event In Kolkata; Video

Image: ANI/X

Chaos marred Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated appearance in Kolkata during the G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, as angry fans accused organisers of gross mismanagement at the Salt Lake Stadium. Scenes of disorder quickly went viral on social media, with visuals showing vandalised barricades, overcrowded sections and tense moments inside the venue, overshadowing what was meant to be a historic celebration for Indian football fans.

Several supporters alleged that poor crowd control and last-minute changes led to confusion and frustration, leaving many genuine ticket-holders unable to get a clear view of the Argentine superstar. As tempers flared, parts of the stadium witnessed damage to barricades, while security personnel struggled to contain the situation. Netizens expressed their anger online, claiming that the lack of proper arrangements ruined a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Lionel Messi in person.

Reacting to the incident, former Indian football captain and legend Bhaichung Bhutia described the situation as deeply unfortunate. He said, "I think it's very unfortunate. I think the organisers did their best, but sometimes it gets out of control, especially VIP culture - it becomes very difficult even for the organisers to stop a lot of VIPs who are not supposed to be there as well. I think they entered and crowded. The genuine fans did not really get to see Messi. So, I think that was where the fans were very upset. Hopefully, I think these kinds of mistakes don't happen."

The Kolkata event was one of the key stops of Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 and had generated massive excitement across the country. However, the chaotic scenes at the Salt Lake Stadium have raised serious questions about event planning and crowd management, with fans and former players alike calling for better organisation to protect the experience of supporters at marquee international events.

The arrival of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi in India has triggered an extraordinary outpouring of emotion in Kolkata, a city long known for its deep-rooted love for football. As Messi’s visit marked a historic moment for Indian fans, the streets leading to the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a spectacle of raw passion, nostalgia, and unfiltered fandom.

As thousands of supporters made their way toward the stadium, chants erupted spontaneously, echoing Messi’s legendary rivalry days in Spain. Among the loudest refrains heard were fans chanting “Pu*a Madrid,” a slogan closely associated with Barcelona supporters during the peak of El Clasico rivalry. The chant, steeped in football culture and rivalry rather than hostility, reflected how deeply Messi’s Barcelona legacy continues to live in the hearts of fans, even years after his departure from the club.

Clad in Barcelona and Argentina jerseys, waving flags and banners, fans sang, chanted, and relived memories of Messi’s iconic goals, dazzling dribbles, and unforgettable nights against Real Madrid. For many in Kolkata, Messi is forever the Barcelona No. 10, the player who defined an era and gave fans moments they still celebrate with undiminished fervour.