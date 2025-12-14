 Project Mahadeva Explained: How Lionel Messi Is Powering Maharashtra’s Football Dream
Project Mahadeva, Maharashtra’s ambitious state level football initiative, is being launched at Wankhede Stadium in the presence of Lionel Messi. The programme aims to identify and nurture young football talent through structured training, scholarships and global exposure, with 60 under 13 players set to receive special mentorship from the football legend.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
The Maharashtra government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is set to officially launch its ambitious state level sports initiative, Project Mahadeva, on December 14 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The programme will be inaugurated in the presence of global football icon Lionel Messi, marking a rare and significant moment for Indian grassroots football.

Project Mahadeva aims to identify, nurture and train young football talent across Maharashtra, with a long term vision of strengthening India’s presence on the global football stage.

Messi To Mentor 60 Under 13 Footballers

A key highlight of the launch event will be a special 45 minute football training and mentoring session conducted by Lionel Messi for 60 under 13 footballers selected from across Maharashtra. These children were shortlisted through district level trials held across the state.

For the selected players, training alongside one of the greatest footballers of all time is expected to be a once in a lifetime experience. Officials clarified that no football match will be played during the event. The programme is strictly limited to the inauguration of Project Mahadeva and the mentoring session for the selected young footballers.

Prominent Personalities To Attend The Event

Several eminent personalities from the world of sports and entertainment are expected to attend the launch. These include cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Indian football star Sunil Chhetri, national team captain Rahul Bheke, and Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan and Dino Morea.

Vision And Objectives Of Project Mahadeva

Project Mahadeva has been designed under Mission Olympic 2026, with a dual objective of winning more medals for Maharashtra and building a strong football ecosystem that aims for World Cup qualification and success by 2034.

The initiative focuses on players aged between 13 and 18 years, offering structured training, professional guidance and global exposure. Talent has been selected from both urban and rural districts, making the programme inclusive and statewide in scope.

When Was The Scheme Announced

The scheme was announced in October and November 2025 under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Its primary goal is to provide a platform for talented footballers from all regions of Maharashtra, ensuring equal opportunity regardless of background.

Selection Process And Benefits

The selection process involved multi level trials, including district rounds, regional stages and a final state level camp. A total of 60 players, comprising 30 boys and 30 girls, born between January 1, 2012 and December 31, 2013, were chosen.

Selected players will receive a five year full scholarship covering professional football coaching, education, sports equipment, nutrition, fitness training, mental conditioning and exposure to competitive matches. As part of the programme, training at the GOAT Football Clinic in Mumbai with Lionel Messi has also been promoted as a major opportunity for these young talents.

