Magical Messi Mesmerises Mumbai

The greatest of all time from the footballing world graced a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium with the who’s who of India’s sporting, entertainment and political elite in attendance for the ‘Messi GOAT India Tour 2025’ event.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner from Argentina and the most loved footballer on the planet just worked his charm the moment he stepped onto the hallowed Wankhede waving and smiling at the huge crowd present for the unforgettable evening.

Wearing a white t-shirt and his characteristic disarming smile, Messi made his way into the stadium at 5.53 pm welcomed by a giant roar from the teeming spectators as he proceeded to one of the side football pitches that were erected for the celebrity match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With the likes of India football legend Sunil Chhetri featuring on the ground alongside Bollywood stars like Dino Morea, Jim Sarbh and Ibrahim Ali Khan among others, it was a spectacle of sorts never seen before in Mumbai.

Chhetri scored a goal in the celebrity game just before Messi came onto the stadium to warm up for the evening’s blockbuster schedule.

Once, the Argentine arrived, it was all him.

After the unfortunate crowd fracas in Kolkata and his early exit, Messi enthralled the Mumbaikars kicking footballs a good 4-5 times into the stands and spent almost an hour on the ground.

Thereafter, Messi along with iconic footballers Luis Suarez and Rodrigo Paul participated in a mini football clinic with young boys and girls while the legendary Argentine took a lap around the stadium.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present for the iconic occasion while Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan and Tiger Shroff also graced the event in style to add more glamour and colour to an already star-studded evening.

The biggest highlight of the evening apart from Messi’s entry and presence was when Sachin Tendulkar’s name was announced and he made his way into the venue.

When the ‘Bharat Ratna’ made a separate entry and shook hands with the legendary Messi, it was the greatest crossover seen in a long, long time.

Tendulkar gifted Messi a special No 10 India jersey of himself while the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner handed over a special football to the India great.

Messi also presented India football legend Chhetri with his No 10 Argentina national team jersey as footballing and cricketing greats exchanged mutual respects on the momentous occasion.

He came, he saw, he conquered the hearts of a jam-packed Wankhede’s footballing faithful.

How often does one witness two absolute legends Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar share the same frame at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Never before and perhaps, never again.

The 30,000 plus crowd that attended the event at Wankhede would remember the night for the rest of their lives having left the venue with their hearts full having seen the greatest of all time up close.