Amid reports of Sunil Chhetri declining an invitation to meet Lionel Messi during the GOAT Tour in India, the Indian football legend made a remarkable entrance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Before Messi's arrival inside the stadium Chhetri came out to play an celebrity exhibition match wearing Messi's No 10 jersey and Barcelona colours.

He was received by loud cheers in the packed Wankhede stadium. All the players on the pitch were supporting No 10 Jersey as a tribute to the legendary Argentine footballer. Chhetri's opponents were wearing Messi's Inter Miami jersey colours and number. Former India women's team skipper Bala Devi was also part of the game and she was in Chhetri's rival team.

The ex-India captain who recently retired from international football, stood out with a black trouser and was limping on the field. However, it didn't deter his performance on a small pitch. He scored a header from a narrow angle on a curling cross and later assisted to put his side 2-1 ahead after the opponents had found the equaliser. The scoreline remained 2-1 before Messi met every player to shake hands and last in line was Chhetri who did not shake hands but hugged to share appreciation for each other.

Chhetri, the highest goal scorer for India had momentarily surpassed Messi in international goals in 2021, after scoring both goals in his country’s 2-0 win over Bangladesh in Qatar’s capital Doha in a qualifying match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. However, Chhetri's career ended with 95 goals and Messi is second on the all time list with 115 goals. However, the level at which both players play is incomparable. Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and may feature for his country yet again in the quadrennial event next year.

However, Wankhede bowed to both greats and an atmosphere was created for Messi Messi chants reverberating in the stadium reminiscent of Sachin Sachin chants during the Indian legendary cricketer's career. Sachin was witnessing this from close quarters.

Messi also attended a Padel GOAT Club event at Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium). He was accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. Messi had arrived in India in the wee hours of Saturday, and after Kolkata and Hyderabad he was in Mumbai. He will culminate his India tour in New Delhi.