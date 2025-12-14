 IND Vs SA 3rd T20I: Bowlers, Abhishek Sharma Star As India Wrestle Back Series Lead, Win By 7 Wickets To Go 2-1 Up
An all-round effort from India saw them clinch a 2-1 series against South Africa on Sunday. Putting the Proteas into bat, India's pacers ran through the top order to shoot them down for 117. In the chase, Abhishek Sharma's breezy cameo set the game up, helping the hosts to a 7-wicket win.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
Chasing a modest 118 for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, vice-captain Gill and his opening partner Abhishek Sharma added 60 runs in 5.2 overs as India achieved their target without much effort in 15.5 overs. Abhishek and Gill never allowed the South African bowlers to settle, as the former carted Lungi Ngidi for 16 runs in the first over. In fact, the very first ball of the chase went for a six.

Gill's run-a-ball 28 will certainly not rank among his fluent ones, but it might have boosted his confidence after two lukewarm outings in the first two matches of the series. Surya's poor run of form continued in Dharamsala continuing a worrying pattern for the hosts. Tilak and Dube saw the target through with 4 overs to spare.

All the credit for this canter should go to India’s pacers, who produced a mesmerizing spell of swing bowling to bundle out South Africa for a below-par 117. Leading India’s show with early wickets were Arshdeep Singh (2/13), Harshit Rana (2/34) and Hardik Pandya (1/23) after the hosts chose to bowl. Skipper Markram offered a only spark for South Africa with a spirited 46-ball 61.

India now head to Lucknow with a 2-1 series lead. Another win would keep their run of unbeaten T20I series going under coach Gautam Gambhir.

