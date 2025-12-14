Mumbai Horse Racing: Kavya Wins Season-Opening Classic

Kavya, a filly who was scarcely mentioned in pre-race conversations and largely ignored in betting circles, produced a performance of rare grit and timing to claim the first Classic of the Mumbai racing season at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Sunday, springing a surprise that set the tone for the season ahead.

Trained by M.K. Jadhav and guided by the seasoned hands of David Allan, Kavya rose above expectations in the eight-furlong contest, outfinishing Fynbos, the well-backed tote favourite, in a thrilling finish that left the punters stunned and the connections jubilant.

The race unfolded at a steady but genuine pace, with King’s Gambit taking charge soon after the start and dictating terms in front. The field remained tightly grouped through the early and middle stages, with no runner willing to commit too early, as jockeys waited for the decisive moment to make their move.

As the runners negotiated the final bend and straightened for home, the spotlight inevitably fell on Fynbos. Showing clear signs of urgency, the favourite moved up purposefully and briefly looked poised to justify the confidence of the punters. For a moment, the outcome appeared predictable.

But racing, as ever, had other plans.

Biding her time on the outside, Allan gradually asked Kavya for an effort, and the response was immediate. The filly lengthened her stride impressively in the closing furlong, displaying both determination and composure under pressure. Inch by inch, she drew level with Fynbos, and in the final strides, edged past the favourite, denying it a Classic victory and turning the script on its head.

The winning post arrived just in time for Kavya, who held on resolutely to set aside the punters’ choice and seal the season’s first Classic, a victory that underlined the unpredictable beauty of the sport.

For Jadhav, it was a triumph of patience and belief, while for Allan, it was a masterclass in judgment and timing. For Kavya, it was a defining moment — a performance that transformed her from an overlooked contender into a Classic winner, ensuring that her name will now be spoken with far greater respect as the Mumbai season gathers momentum.