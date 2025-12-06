 Mumbai Horse Racing: Pride's Prince Targets Ardeshir Trophy
Mumbai Horse Racing: Pride's Prince Targets Ardeshir Trophy

The five-year-old gelding has built an extraordinary reputation over eight furlongs (1600m), winning all seven races he has contested at a mile

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Representational pic

The mile trip of eight furlongs (1600m) has long been the favourite hunting ground for Pride’s Prince, who towers above the six contenders lining up for the A. C. Ardeshir Trophy (Grade III) on the third day of the Mumbai meeting at the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse this Sunday.

The five-year-old gelding has built an extraordinary reputation over this distance, winning all seven races he has contested at a mile. His most recent triumph came in Pune, where he clinched the prestigious Dr. S. R. Captain Salver with authority, reaffirming his dominance in this category. The only noticeable change this time will be in the saddle, as jockey K. Pranil, set to partner him for the first time, makes his debut ride on the gelding — a fresh pairing that will draw considerable attention.

This term race, open to horses aged three and older, is expected to see Once You Go Black emerge as the principal challenger. With proven consistency and strong finishing ability, he is likely to test Pride’s Prince in what promises to be a compelling contest for racing enthusiasts.

First race: 12.00 noon

Selections

1. The Ibrahim A. Rahimtoola Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (1)

2. The Jayant M. Shah & Champak M. Shah Gold Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (3)

3. The Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Cup: 1 (4), 2. (5)

4. The A C Ardeshir Trophy (Gr.3): 1 Pride's Prince (7), 2. Once You Go Black (6)

5. The Prince Karim Aga Khan IV Memorial Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (5), 3 (6)

6. The Samuel Nathan Plate: 1 (3), 2. (5)

