 Mumbai Horse Racing: A C Ardeshir Trophy Kicks Off Mumbai Graded Races On Sunday
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Horse Racing: A C Ardeshir Trophy Kicks Off Mumbai Graded Races On Sunday

Mumbai Horse Racing: A C Ardeshir Trophy Kicks Off Mumbai Graded Races On Sunday

Known for its rich tradition and competitive fields, the race marks an important highlight in the early part of the racing calendar

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

The A.C. Ardeshir Trophy, a prestigious Grade 3 event, will officially usher in the graded-racing season at the Mumbai meeting, scheduled to begin this Sunday (November 7), the third day of racing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Known for its rich tradition and competitive fields, the race marks an important highlight in the early part of the racing calendar.

Run over a testing distance of eight furlongs, the A.C. Ardeshir Trophy is a terms race open to horses aged three years and older. With seasoned contenders and rising stars set to clash, the event promises both excitement and unpredictability as the field heads to the starting gates.

Read Also
Mumbai Horse Racing: Western Star Storms Home To Lift DGP Trophy
article-image

Among the notable entries is Charlie, who arrives with impressive form, three consecutive victories before a last-minute withdrawal in his previous start at this venue. His consistency and turn of foot make him a strong contender and certainly one to watch.

Another seasoned campaigner in the fray is Evaldo, one of the oldest in the line-up at seven years. With six wins from 16 outings, he brings experience and resilience, qualities that often prove crucial in a demanding mile-long contest.

FPJ Shorts
'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding Sessions During IPL Days; Video
'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding Sessions During IPL Days; Video
Adani Completes ₹231 Crore Acquisition Of Trade Castle Tech Park To Boost AdaniConneX Infrastructure Expansion
Adani Completes ₹231 Crore Acquisition Of Trade Castle Tech Park To Boost AdaniConneX Infrastructure Expansion
Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To 10 PM
Mumbai Water Cut Continues As Amar Mahal Pipeline Work Faces Technical Glitch, Deadline Extended To 10 PM
Priyanka Chopra To Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2? Here's What We Know
Priyanka Chopra To Replace Deepika Padukone In Kalki 2? Here's What We Know
Read Also
Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season
article-image

In total, 14 horses are handicap list, though the final field will only be confirmed after the last acceptances. With several capable runners in the mix, the race is set to provide an engaging contest and potentially a thrilling finish as the season gathers momentum.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding...

'Some Of Them Like The Shisha': Former CSK Player Michael Hussey Reflects On MS Dhoni's Team Bonding...

Former England Batter Robin Smith Passes Away At 62; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing...

Former England Batter Robin Smith Passes Away At 62; Tributes Pour In From Across Cricketing...

Mumbai Horse Racing: A C Ardeshir Trophy Kicks Off Mumbai Graded Races On Sunday

Mumbai Horse Racing: A C Ardeshir Trophy Kicks Off Mumbai Graded Races On Sunday

Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Wagh Spotted Playing Padel: Why This Sport Is The New Celeb Favourite

Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Wagh Spotted Playing Padel: Why This Sport Is The New Celeb Favourite

Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension...

Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension...