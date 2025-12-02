Mumbai Horse Racing: A C Ardeshir Trophy Kicks Off Mumbai Graded Races On Sunday

Representational pic |

The A.C. Ardeshir Trophy, a prestigious Grade 3 event, will officially usher in the graded-racing season at the Mumbai meeting, scheduled to begin this Sunday (November 7), the third day of racing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Known for its rich tradition and competitive fields, the race marks an important highlight in the early part of the racing calendar.

Run over a testing distance of eight furlongs, the A.C. Ardeshir Trophy is a terms race open to horses aged three years and older. With seasoned contenders and rising stars set to clash, the event promises both excitement and unpredictability as the field heads to the starting gates.

Read Also Mumbai Horse Racing: Western Star Storms Home To Lift DGP Trophy

Among the notable entries is Charlie, who arrives with impressive form, three consecutive victories before a last-minute withdrawal in his previous start at this venue. His consistency and turn of foot make him a strong contender and certainly one to watch.

Another seasoned campaigner in the fray is Evaldo, one of the oldest in the line-up at seven years. With six wins from 16 outings, he brings experience and resilience, qualities that often prove crucial in a demanding mile-long contest.

Read Also Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season

In total, 14 horses are handicap list, though the final field will only be confirmed after the last acceptances. With several capable runners in the mix, the race is set to provide an engaging contest and potentially a thrilling finish as the season gathers momentum.