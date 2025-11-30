 Mumbai Horse Racing: Western Star Storms Home To Lift DGP Trophy
Trained by Narendra Lagad, the colt timed his final run to perfection

Irfan HajiUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
Representational pic

Western Star produced a stunning late burst in the final 50 metres to clinch the Director General of Police Trophy, the feature event on the opening official day of the Mumbai meeting at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday.

The afternoon began under a bright, warm sun, and as the gates flew open for the ten runners in the seven-furlong contest, it was the seasoned campaigner Singer Sargent who sprang to the front. The veteran gelding dictated the early pace but could not sustain his momentum for long. As the field approached the 800-metre mark, Fourth Wing smoothly took charge, stretching out confidently and appearing well in control.

But races are won in the final strides, and that is where Western Star announced his arrival. Trained by Narendra Lagad, the colt timed his run to perfection. Jockey Mustakim Alam, displaying admirable patience, angled Western Star out as they straightened for home. With each powerful stride, the colt ate into the lead, finally surging past Opus Dei in the last 50 metres to win by a clear length.

Tote favourite Chagall finished a poor sixth.

It was a moment to savour for the Narredu duo—jockey Yash and trainer Mallesh—who completed a grand double on the day and stamped their authority early in the season.

