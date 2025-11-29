 Mumbai Horse Racing: Chagall Appeals The Best For Main Event
The five-year-old, winner of the Dr S.R. Captain Salver, has been in excellent nick during trackwork and looks poised to secure his fifth career win

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Chagall, from the yard of trainer Pesi Shroff, appeals the most for the Director General of Police Trophy, the main event on the first day of the Mumbai meeting at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Sunday.

The five-year-old, winner of the Dr S.R. Captain Salver, has been in excellent nick during trackwork and looks poised to secure his fifth career win. His rider, who has partnered him to four previous victories, all at long odds, will also be aiming for a third win astride the gelding this season.

However, it won’t be a cakewalk for Chagall, as both Bashir and Fourth Wing have shown encouraging form in their recent workouts.

First race: 12.00 noon

Selections

1. The A Campbell Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (1)

2. The D J Surti Salver: 1. (3), 2. (7)

3. The R R Byramji Salver: 1 (2), 2. (4)

4. The Gentleman's Trophy: 1 (5), 2. (4), 3. (7)

5. The Director General of Police Trophy: 1. Chagall (1) 2. Bashir (3), 2. Fourth Wing (4)

6. The Captain G Hall Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (5), 3. (7)

7. The V R Menon Plate: 1 (3), 2. (1)

