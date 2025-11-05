Mumbai Horse Racing: Cyrus Poonawalla To Sponsor Indian Derby

Cyrus Poonawalla (R) in a file pic | Racingpulse.in

In a major boost to Indian horse racing, the Poonawalla Group has announced its decision to sponsor the Indian Derby for the next four years starting 2026 — a move that promises to bring stability and renewed interest to a sport many feared was losing its sheen.

Cyrus Poonawalla coming forward, optimism has returned. The sponsorship is seen as more than a financial lifeline — it’s a statement of faith in a sport that supports thousands of livelihoods and embodies India’s rich equestrian heritage.

As preparations begin for the Poonawalla Indian Derby 2026, racing circles believe this new partnership could mark the beginning of a revival — ensuring that Indian racing continues to gallop forward with pride, passion, and purpose.

Read Also Horse Racing: Poonawallas Sponsor Pune Derby

The Poonawallas, whose name has been synonymous with Indian racing for decades, have long been regarded as the sport’s strongest supporters. Their deep-rooted passion for horses and commitment to racing’s traditions have helped sustain the industry through its most testing times.

Once the pride of India’s sporting calendar, horse racing has struggled in recent years with financial challenges, declining sponsorship, and tighter regulations on advertising. Many insiders describe the sport as “a drifting ship,” yet the Poonawalla Group’s involvement signals a potential turnaround — one that could restore confidence and vitality to Indian racing.

Read Also Horse Racing: Poonawalla Group Emerges As Strong Contender For Derby Title Sponsorship In Mumbai

The Indian Derby, first held in 1943, has a storied legacy as the country’s premier racing event. Over the decades, it carried the backing of major sponsors, most notably the United Breweries (UB) Group / United Spirits Limited (USL) in the mid-1980s, followed by the McDowell Indian Derby, which became synonymous with the race for nearly 40 years until 2022. The Horse Power Sports League later held the title rights for two years.

In 2023, however, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) conducted the Derby without a title sponsor due to restrictions on liquor advertising — a symbolic reminder of the sport’s changing fortunes. Despite that, the event went ahead successfully, keeping the tradition alive.