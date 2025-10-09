 Horse Racing: Poonawallas Sponsor Pune Derby
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsHorse Racing: Poonawallas Sponsor Pune Derby

Horse Racing: Poonawallas Sponsor Pune Derby

The inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby will be held at the Pune Racecourse on October 13

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

The Poonawalla Group, long regarded as the flagbearers of Indian horse racing, is set to script another milestone with the launch of the inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby — to be run at the Pune Racecourse on October 13 at 4 PM.

Having sponsored several of India’s premier races over the years, the Poonawallas have now engraved their family legacy on Pune’s most prestigious event. Named in memory of Villoo C. Poonawalla, the race marks a proud addition to the family’s contributions to Indian turf history.

Globally, the Poonawalla name resonates through the Serum Institute of India (SII) — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and producer of Covishield during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, their passion for horses and their commitment to Indian racing find a new expression through this marquee Derby.

Read Also
Horse Racing: Poonawalla Group Emerges As Strong Contender For Derby Title Sponsorship In Mumbai
article-image

The day promises much more than racing action. The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) the Pune race course will transform into a celebration of sport and style, featuring cocktail lounges, beer bars, gourmet food pop-ups, and live entertainment — offering a perfect blend of glamour and tradition.

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu News: Sresan Pharmaceuticals Sealed In Kancheepuram After Cough Syrup Deaths; Owner Arrested, 2 Drug Inspectors Suspended
Tamil Nadu News: Sresan Pharmaceuticals Sealed In Kancheepuram After Cough Syrup Deaths; Owner Arrested, 2 Drug Inspectors Suspended
Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'
Neha Dhupia Shares Anti-Inflammatory Concoction Recipe: Says,'Helped Me With Better Skin, Gut Health & Energy'
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
Tamil Nadu Cop Robbed By Masked Men While Napping In Car On Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29
NIACL AO Result 2025 Declared For Generalist And Specialist Posts; Mains Exam On October 29

The Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby, a Grade I Terms Race for three-year-olds, will see India’s finest thoroughbreds battling for top honours. The excitement will be shared not only by owners, trainers, and jockeys but also by the thousands of racing fans expected to throng the stands.

Read Also
Pune Horse Racing: Opus Dei Seeks Breakthrough In FPJ Trophy
article-image

From the first Splendour Deluxe Pune Derby in 1984 to sponsors like HPSL and Khushroo Dhunjibhoy in later years, the Derby’s journey has been illustrious. Now, under the Poonawalla banner, it enters a new era — one that celebrates both heritage and horsepower.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's...

Nostalgia! A Throwback Moment From 1999 Goes Viral When A Sheikh Kissed Wasim Akram After Pakistan's...

Will Manchester United Get New Owners? Turki AlAlShikh’s Viral Tweet Fuels Takeover Rumours

Will Manchester United Get New Owners? Turki AlAlShikh’s Viral Tweet Fuels Takeover Rumours

Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Dravid To captain Karnataka In Vinoo Mankad Trophy As Karun Nair Returns...

Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay Dravid To captain Karnataka In Vinoo Mankad Trophy As Karun Nair Returns...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Delays Start In Vizag, What Happens...

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Weather Update: Rain Delays Start In Vizag, What Happens...

Who Is Shaarang Shringarpure? All You Need To Know About The Mimicry Artist Who Made Rohit Sharma...

Who Is Shaarang Shringarpure? All You Need To Know About The Mimicry Artist Who Made Rohit Sharma...