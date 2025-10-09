Horse Racing: Poonawallas Sponsor Pune Derby

The Poonawalla Group, long regarded as the flagbearers of Indian horse racing, is set to script another milestone with the launch of the inaugural Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby — to be run at the Pune Racecourse on October 13 at 4 PM.

Having sponsored several of India’s premier races over the years, the Poonawallas have now engraved their family legacy on Pune’s most prestigious event. Named in memory of Villoo C. Poonawalla, the race marks a proud addition to the family’s contributions to Indian turf history.

Globally, the Poonawalla name resonates through the Serum Institute of India (SII) — the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and producer of Covishield during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, their passion for horses and their commitment to Indian racing find a new expression through this marquee Derby.

The day promises much more than racing action. The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) the Pune race course will transform into a celebration of sport and style, featuring cocktail lounges, beer bars, gourmet food pop-ups, and live entertainment — offering a perfect blend of glamour and tradition.

The Villoo C. Poonawalla Pune Derby, a Grade I Terms Race for three-year-olds, will see India’s finest thoroughbreds battling for top honours. The excitement will be shared not only by owners, trainers, and jockeys but also by the thousands of racing fans expected to throng the stands.

From the first Splendour Deluxe Pune Derby in 1984 to sponsors like HPSL and Khushroo Dhunjibhoy in later years, the Derby’s journey has been illustrious. Now, under the Poonawalla banner, it enters a new era — one that celebrates both heritage and horsepower.