'It Was Announced In...': Shubman Gill Opens Up On Captaincy Role Ahead Of IND Vs WI 2nd Test Match; Video

Image: BCCI/X

Ahead of the second Test between India and West Indies, rising star Shubman Gill opened up about the emotions and responsibility that came with being appointed India’s new ODI captain. The announcement, made during the ongoing Test series, caught many by surprise, but Gill revealed he had been informed a little earlier.

“It was announced in the middle of a Test match, but I found out a little earlier,” Gill said while speaking to the media. “It is obviously a big responsibility and an even bigger honor. I’m very excited to lead my country in the ODI format.”

The 26-year-old opener has enjoyed a stellar run of form in the last year, both domestically and internationally. His maturity and consistent performances have positioned him as one of the most promising young leaders in Indian cricket. The ODI captaincy marks a new chapter in his career, one that carries both expectations and the chance to shape the team’s future.

“The last few months have been very exciting for me,” Gill added. “And I’m really looking forward to what the future holds.” Gill’s elevation to the leadership role signals a generational shift, with the Indian cricket board looking to groom the next core of leaders in the white-ball formats. While he will continue to play a crucial role in the Test setup, his appointment as ODI skipper suggests a long-term vision focused on building toward the 2027 World Cup.

As India prepares for the second Test, all eyes will be on Gill, not only as a top-order batter but as a captain, carrying the hopes of a cricket-crazy nation into a new era.

'The Plan Is To Give...': Team India's Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar Clears Doubts Over Shubman Gill's ODI Captaincy Ahead Of IND Vs AUS Series

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has provided much-needed clarity on the recent decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the captain of India’s ODI side for the upcoming series against Australia.

Speaking to the media, Agarkar said, “It is practically impossible to have three different captains for three different formats. And right now, ODIs are the least played format. The plan is to give Gill time to adjust” He added that the current focus of the team management and selectors is firmly on the upcoming T20 World Cup, and decisions are being made accordingly to streamline leadership roles and reduce overlap.

Gill’s appointment has sparked widespread discussion, with many welcoming the move as preparation for the future, while others raised concerns about the timing. However, Agarkar’s comments make it clear that the decision was taken after thoughtful consideration, and not as a reactionary measure.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 looming on the horizon, India's roadmap appears to involve focused leadership in each format, but with a strong core group that includes both experienced veterans and promising young players. As things stand, Gill is being groomed for a leadership role that will likely become more prominent in the years ahead.