'Rohit Sharma & Shubman Gill Are Opening': Ajit Agarkar Confirms Team India's Top-Order Pair Ahead Of IND vs AUS ODI Series

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. | (Credits: X)

Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee Ajit Agarkar stated the thinking behind Shubman Gill's anointment as captain was to have uniformity of leadership across formats.

"It was taken because of two things. Firstly, it's almost impossible to have three different captains for three different formats in terms of planning. It's one format which is played the least now so you don't get that many games to give the next guy enough time to prepare and plan, " Agarkar explained, on the sidelines of the press conference after India's squad for the three-match ODI series was announced.

One of the biggest talking points was the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and Agarkar revealed details about the captaincy change.

"Yes, the captaincy decision has been communicated personally. With regard to the 2027 World Cup, I don't think we need to talk about it today, obviously because of captaincy change that is the thought.

With regard to Ravindra Jadeja, to take two spinners to Australia was not possible but he is clearly in the scheme of things. At the moment, we could only carry Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav there as well, " he added.

"Gives the new guy enough time to plan for the World Cup" - Ajit Agarkar

Elaborating on the captaincy decision, Agarkar added that one of the reasons was also giving Gill time to settle in ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"We are two years away from the World Cup but we don't know how many games we might actually get. The last ODI game was in March at the Champions Trophy and now we'll play in October. It gives the new guy enough time to plan for the World Cup, " he added.

On a question about concerns regarding Gill having a burn out, Agarkar brushed it off.

"No, I don't think so. Hopefully not. He is still quite young and we saw what he did in England under immense pressure."

The former India pacer also explained the reason behind Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varna not finding any place.

"Right now ofcourse Rohit and Gill are opening and there is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who people tend to forget. It's a 15-man squad and three-match series, so it's not possible."

Agarkar also stated that Kohli and Rohit had cleared all fitness protocols to make themselves available for selection.

"They both have done their fitness tests and hence are fit and available for selection. As far as I know, they have met the required fitness norms."

Talking about managing Jasprit Bumrah's workload, Agarkar revealed that's an ongoing process and they try to find a balance in that aspect.

"We have already rested him for the one day games and whenever we can rest him, we will do that, " the Mumbaikar added.