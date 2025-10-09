Thala Fever! MS Dhoni Receives Roaring Welcome From Crowd Ahead Of Stadium Inauguration In Madurai; Video 

Image: Chennai Super Kings/X

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni arrived in Madurai on Thursday to inaugurate the newly constructed Velammal Cricket Stadium. As he landed at the airport, a sea of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the former captain, erupting in loud cheers and applause. Dhoni was escorted through the crowd by officials and police staff, receiving a roaring welcome.

Later, Dhoni entered the stadium to a grand reception. He was driven onto the ground on a red carpet, accompanied by fireworks. Inside the stadium, numerous fans had gathered, continuing their cheers as Dhoni was shown around the facility in a buggy. As part of the inauguration, he also played a few balls on the main pitch, engaging with the crowd and adding to the excitement.

The Velammal Cricket Stadium, developed by the Velammal Education Trust in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), is a state-of-the-art facility built at a cost of approximately ₹325 crores. Currently, the stadium has a seating capacity of 7,300, with plans to expand it to 20,000 in the future.

Dhoni's presence in Madurai has sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see the cricketing legend back in action. While his role in the inauguration was ceremonial, the event has reignited discussions about his potential participation in future cricketing events, including the IPL 2026 season.

The picture, which quickly circulated on social media, shows the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend in Mumbai Indians' jersey, leading fans to wonder whether one of the most iconic players in IPL history might be preparing for a dramatic change of allegiance. Given Dhoni’s long-standing association with CSK, this image has created shockwaves across the cricketing world.

Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings for over a decade, leading them to multiple titles and becoming synonymous with the franchise’s identity. His calm leadership, sharp tactical brain, and consistent performances earned him the status of a cult hero in Chennai.