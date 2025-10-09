 Sportvot x FPJ: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action
The 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 continued its thrilling run at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, with the intensity reaching new heights as the semi-final stage got underway.

Updated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
The 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 continued its thrilling run at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, with the intensity reaching new heights as the semi-final stage got underway. The day witnessed a spectacular display of dominance by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG), who stormed into the finals with an emphatic 6–0 victory over the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Right from the first whistle, CAG showcased their class and authority on the field. Their attacking lineup was relentless, creating multiple scoring opportunities and converting them with precision. The midfield maintained complete control, dictating the pace of the game and cutting off any chance of counterattacks from FCI. The defense stood firm and organized, ensuring a clean sheet in a crucial knockout clash.

For CAG, this win was not just about advancing to the final — it was a statement of intent. Their teamwork, coordination, and discipline were on full display, making them one of the strongest contenders for the championship crown. The energy inside the Jamshedpur venue remained electric as fans witnessed one of the most one-sided yet tactically brilliant matches of the tournament.

With this comprehensive victory, CAG now marches confidently into the grand finale, eyeing the prestigious national title and looking to cap off their remarkable campaign in style.

