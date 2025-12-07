Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witness Amazing Matches

Representative Image |

The Guwahati Premier Football League, taking place from 2nd to 21st December 2025 in Assam, continued with an action-packed matchday featuring four competitive fixtures across the league. Football fans witnessed goals, intense midfield battles, and disciplined defensive displays throughout the day.

In the opening match, OIL India FC secured a narrow yet valuable 1–0 victory over the Sports Authority of India. Despite dominating possession at 62%, OIL India made their control count with more shots and better attacking intent, ultimately converting the decisive goal that separated the two sides.

The second fixture saw an evenly fought contest as United Chirang Duar held North East United FC to a 1–1 draw. Both teams created identical shot attempts, and the match remained tightly balanced from start to finish, reflecting a fair outcome on the scoreboard.

In Match 3, North East Frontier Railway SA displayed dominance to defeat Numaligarh Refinery Limited 2–0. Controlling 66% possession and registering eight shots, NEFRSA showcased clinical finishing and strong defensive organization, leaving NRL struggling to break through.

The final match of the day saw Sunrise Athletic Club deliver an impressive 2–0 win over DBI SC. With 73% possession and complete control of the game, Sunrise AC dictated the tempo from the first whistle and converted their chances with confidence to secure all three points.