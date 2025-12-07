 Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witness Amazing Matches
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witness Amazing Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witness Amazing Matches

The Guwahati Premier Football League, taking place from 2nd to 21st December 2025 in Assam, continued with an action-packed matchday featuring four competitive fixtures across the league. Football fans witnessed goals, intense midfield battles, and disciplined defensive displays throughout the day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Guwahati Premier Football League, taking place from 2nd to 21st December 2025 in Assam, continued with an action-packed matchday featuring four competitive fixtures across the league. Football fans witnessed goals, intense midfield battles, and disciplined defensive displays throughout the day.

In the opening match, OIL India FC secured a narrow yet valuable 1–0 victory over the Sports Authority of India. Despite dominating possession at 62%, OIL India made their control count with more shots and better attacking intent, ultimately converting the decisive goal that separated the two sides.

The second fixture saw an evenly fought contest as United Chirang Duar held North East United FC to a 1–1 draw. Both teams created identical shot attempts, and the match remained tightly balanced from start to finish, reflecting a fair outcome on the scoreboard.

In Match 3, North East Frontier Railway SA displayed dominance to defeat Numaligarh Refinery Limited 2–0. Controlling 66% possession and registering eight shots, NEFRSA showcased clinical finishing and strong defensive organization, leaving NRL struggling to break through.

FPJ Shorts
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
'Trophy Pe Meri Nazar Nahi Thi': Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Farrhana Bhatt Says 'Maine Dil Jeete' As Gaurav Khanna Wins Salman Khan's Show
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Accuses Parties Of Triggering ‘Deepam’ Row To Create Unrest
₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
₹10 Crore Investment Fraud In The Name Of Artificial Kundan Jewellery Business, EOW Starts Probe
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces 8 Hours Of Free WiFi Service In Thane

The final match of the day saw Sunrise Athletic Club deliver an impressive 2–0 win over DBI SC. With 73% possession and complete control of the game, Sunrise AC dictated the tempo from the first whistle and converted their chances with confidence to secure all three points.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sportvot x FPJ: Late Gurdeep Singh Anand Memorial Football Tournament Witnesses High-Energy Clashes

Sportvot x FPJ: Late Gurdeep Singh Anand Memorial Football Tournament Witnesses High-Energy Clashes

Sportvot x FPJ: Asmita Rugby League East Zone 2025 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Asmita Rugby League East Zone 2025 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witness Amazing Matches

Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Witness Amazing Matches

Max Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, But Lando Norris Secures His First F1 Championship...

Max Verstappen Wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, But Lando Norris Secures His First F1 Championship...

Abhishek Dalhor, Jagannath Sarkar Headline Retained Player List Ahead Of ISPL Season 3 Auction

Abhishek Dalhor, Jagannath Sarkar Headline Retained Player List Ahead Of ISPL Season 3 Auction