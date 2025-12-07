Sportvot x FPJ: Asmita Rugby League East Zone 2025 Delivers Thrilling Matches

Representative Image |

The Asmita Rugby League East Zone 2025 kicked off in Guwahati on 6th December, bringing together top women’s rugby teams from across the eastern region. The two-day tournament aims to promote competitive rugby and showcase the rising talent from Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. With energetic crowds and high-intensity contests, Day 1 delivered action-packed matches and impressive individual performances.

The tournament opened with a strong statement from Bihar, who displayed exceptional pace and structure to defeat Assam 17–0. Bihar controlled the game right from the first whistle, executing powerful runs and solid defensive formations that kept Assam under pressure. Despite the home team’s efforts, Assam struggled to break through Bihar’s lines, allowing Bihar to secure a comfortable and confident victory in the opening fixture.

The second match saw West Bengal completely dominate Jharkhand, registering a commanding 20–0 win. West Bengal’s attacking unit looked sharp, converting opportunities with precision and maintaining relentless pressure on Jharkhand’s defence. Their tactical movement and coordinated teamwork turned the game one-sided, as Jharkhand found it difficult to gain possession or create scoring chances. West Bengal’s performance stood out as one of the most authoritative wins of the day.

The final fixture of the day brought excitement for the home supporters as Assam returned stronger and more determined in their clash against Jharkhand, earning a hard-fought 10–5 victory. Assam showed great resilience after their earlier loss, tightening their defence and attacking with greater intent. Jharkhand challenged them throughout, but Assam capitalised on key moments and held their nerve in the closing stages to secure their first win of the tournament. The crowd erupted as Assam turned the day around with a spirited performance.