Sportvot x FPJ: Late Gurdeep Singh Anand Memorial Football Tournament Witnesses High-Energy Clashes

The Late Gurdeep Singh Anand Memorial Football Tournament kicked off in Karjat on 6th December 2025, bringing together talented football teams for an intense two-day showdown. Known for its competitive spirit and strong grassroots participation, the tournament once again showcased exceptional skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship on the field. Fans gathered in large numbers, creating a vibrant atmosphere as the event progressed toward its much-anticipated finale.

The highlight of the tournament came on 7th December 2025, when the Bombay Physical Cultural Association delivered a powerful and commanding performance to defeat AI Universal University by an impressive 4–0 margin in the Grand Final. BPCA dominated the game from the very first whistle, controlling possession, pressing aggressively, and executing precise attacking moves. Their frontline proved relentless, converting chances with confidence while the defensive unit held firm, denying AI Universal any breakthrough. Despite AI Universal University’s efforts to claw back into the match, BPCA’s pace, discipline, and finishing quality ensured a one-sided result. With this emphatic win, BPCA was crowned champions of the 2025 edition.