 'He Is The Samay Raina Of Cricket': Netizens React Hilariously As Arshdeep Singh's 'Sixty9ine' T-Shirt Goes Viral During A Recent Interview
In the world of social media and celebrity culture, small details often resonate as much as major performances. For Arshdeep Singh, the “Sixty9ine” T‑shirt episode is another example of how a simple wardrobe choice can spark widespread chatter and for fans, a memorable moment beyond cricketing statistics.

Aakash Singh
Image: Oaktree Sports/YouTube

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh found himself in the social media spotlight for more than just his on-field exploits after appearing on the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapur. In the episode (Season 9, Episode 2) he sported a T‑shirt bearing the text “Sixty9ine,” prompting a wave of reactions from fans online.

The shirt quickly went viral after clips and photos surfaced, with many netizens poking fun at the suggestive play on words. Fans reacted across the spectrum, from lighthearted jokes to playful teasing.

Some comments focused on the boldness of wearing such a design on a public platform, while others simply laughed and said it made the episode more entertaining. Despite the humor, no serious backlash or controversy seems to have arisen so far.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

