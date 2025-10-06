'Chris Gayle Ki Yaad Aa Gayi': Abhishek Sharma's Bizarre Comparison Of Arshdeep Singh's Batting Viral After IND A vs AUS A Match; Video

Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India star Abhishek Sharma was hilariously heard saying that Arshdeep Singh's batting in the third ODI against Australia A reminded him of Chris Gayle. A video of the same has surfaced on social media as the left-arm seamer was amused, having stayed unbeaten on 7 with a boundary in India A's two-wicket victory.

Australia A, who won the toss and elected to bat first, went on to plunder 316 in the 49.1 overs they batted. Skipper Jack Edwards (89) spearheaded by top-scoring for the tourists, while Liam Scott (73) and Cooper Connolly (64) also made half-centuries, putting Indian bowlers to the sword. But the home side equally responded with gusto in their run-chase. Prabhsimran Singh's 68-ball 102 laid the foundation, while Shreyas Iyer and Riyan Parag made 62 runs each as India A needed only 46 overs to chase down the target.

Watch the below video as Abhishek said:

"Maza aa gaya bhai. Arsh tune jo batting ki hai, mujhe Chris Gayle ki yaad aa gayi." (It was fun today. Arsh the way you batted today, it reminded me of Chris Gayle.)

Arshdeep replied:

"You heard it first here."

Abhishek Sharma makes 22 runs following his first-ball duck in second ODI

Abhishek, meanwhile, showcased an improved performance in the second ODI against Australia A. In the 25 balls faced, he managed 22 runs, laced with a couple of boundaries. The southpaw has not been picked in the ODI squad for the upcoming Australia tour but has been included in the T20I set up.

The 25-year-old is arguably one of the first choice picks in T20Is, given his fearsome form, of late. Ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I ranking for batters, Abhishek was the top run-getter in Asia Cup 2025, clattering 314 runs in seven innings.