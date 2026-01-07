New Zealand Announce ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad: Santner To Lead Spin-Heavy Side; Big Returns And New Pace Options, Check Full Details

New Zealand Announces ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Squad | X

Mumbai, January 7: New Zealand have unveiled a well thought-out squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which is scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in February, 2026. Kiwis have announced the squad with a clear focus on balance, flexibility and conditions in the subcontinent. Led by Mitchell Santner, the Blackcaps have picked a team that leans heavily on spin, while still keeping enough pace and batting depth to compete across venues.

The selection reflects lessons learned from their early exit in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 edition and shows intent to return as serious contenders, especially with three group matches scheduled to take place in spin-friendly Chennai.

Spin Takes Centre Stage

New Zealand's biggest takeaway from the squad is their strong spin arsenal. With matches at Chepauk Stadium, the team has ensured multiple spin options as it is known for assisting the spin bowlers. Santner and Ish Sodhi headline the attack, bringing experience and control through the middle overs.

Backing them are spin all-rounders Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell, giving the team flexibility to adjust combinations. Mark Chapman also adds a part-time spin option, ensuring New Zealand are well covered if pitches slow down further.

Jacob Duffy Rewarded After Breakout Year

Fast bowler Jacob Duffy is set to make his T20 World Cup debut after a remarkable 2025 season. Finishing the year with 81 international wickets, Duffy's consistency and ability to swing the ball have earned him a key role in the pace attack.

He will be supported by the express pace of Lockie Ferguson, along with Matt Henry and Adam Milne. All-rounder James Neesham adds further depth with the ball and bat.

Key Players Return

The squad also sees the return of several important players from injury, strengthening New Zealand's overall balance. Finn Allen is back after dealing with finger and hamstring issues. Since 2024, Allen has scored more than 500 T20I runs at a strike rate close to 190, making him a crucial weapon at the top of the order.

Chapman returns from an ankle injury after an explosive series against West Indies, while Santner himself comes back from an adductor issue, ready to lead both tactically and with the ball. Ferguson and Henry have also recovered from calf injuries, restoring bite to the pace unit, especially with the new ball.

Group Challenge And Fixtures

New Zealand are placed in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada and United Arab Emirates. The team will use upcoming white-ball series in India to adapt to local conditions before the tournament begins.

New Zealand's group-stage matches:

February 8: vs Afghanistan in Chennai

February 10: vs UAE in Chennai

February 14: vs South Africa in Ahmedabad

February 17: vs Canada in Chennai

New Zealand Full Squad:

Mitchell Santner (Captain)

Finn Allen

Michael Bracewell

Mark Chapman

Devon Conway

Jacob Duffy

Lockie Ferguson

Matt Henry

Adam Milne

Daryl Mitchell

Jimmy Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Tim Seifert (Wicketkeeper)

Ish Sodhi

With spin in form, key players returning fit and a mix of youth and experience, New Zealand will be confident of making a strong push at the T20 World Cup 2026 and improving on their recent ICC outings.